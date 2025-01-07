Brandon Silverstein's S10 and Avex USA Dominate 2024 Mediabase Year-End Radio Charts with #1, #5, and #16 Positions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandon Silverstein's S10 and Avex USA Publishing are celebrating a remarkable close to 2024, with three of the year's most-played songs on the Mediabase year-end radio charts. Leading the list is Tate McRae's "Greedy" (#1), followed by Doja Cat's "Agora Hills" (#5), and Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" (#16). These songs also dominated globally, each reaching #1 on the Global Spotify charts, further solidifying their place as the year's top hits. Additionally, Rvssian's "Santa" reached #12 on the Global Spotify Chart.

Brandon Silverstein and Naoki Osada (Photo credit: Jeremy Jackson - taken at Roc Nation / S10 Entertainment Los Angeles office)

These chart achievements highlight S10 and Avex's unparalleled influence in shaping the year's top hits and underscore the depth and breadth of talent on their publishing roster. 24-year-old Grammy winner Jasper Harris produced "Greedy," while Atlanta-based Gent! produced "Agora Hills," LA resident Kavi handled production for "Million Dollar Baby" and Kosa wrote Rvssian's "Santa"

In addition to publishing success, S10's Management division scored multiple #1 records with its clients, including Big Sean and Myke Towers, whose new single "Degeneré" with Benny Blanco has just broken into the Top 20 on Spotify's Global Chart. Myke Towers & Bad Bunny's "Adivino" also peaked at #12 on Spotify's Global Chart. Both of these artists are connected to Avex USA via Avex's strategic investment in S10, announced earlier this year. These milestones underscore the powerful synergy between S10 and Avex across publishing and management, cementing their status as leaders in the global music industry.

"Closing the year with the #1 song on Mediabase's Top 40 radio chart, as well as the #5 and #16 songs, reflects the incredible talent and dedication of our team and the strong partnership we've built with Avex. Our producers and songwriters, like Jasper Harris, Gent!, and Kavi, have delivered groundbreaking success that inspires us every day. On the management side, it's amazing to see Myke Towers break into the Top 20 on Spotify's Global Chart with his new single Degeneré with Benny Blanco. This success wouldn't be possible without the collaboration and hard work of everyone involved. We're excited for what's ahead in 2025," said Brandon Silverstein, Founder & CEO of S10.

"We've been extremely excited to witness the great successes of the amazing creatives we support together. We feel nothing but profound respect for their precious talent and hard work. We truly believe the chemistry between our two companies is unique and holds tremendous potential for the future. We're looking forward to achieving even more in 2025 and beyond," added Naoki Osada, CEO of Avex USA.

About S10

S10 Entertainment, founded by Brandon Silverstein, is a trailblazing, full-service powerhouse in the entertainment industry. With expertise spanning artist management, music publishing, record labels, TV/film production, and strategic investments, S10 has established itself as a leader on a global scale. Operating from its bi-coastal hubs in Los Angeles and New York, the company maintains influential partnerships with iconic industry figures like JAY-Z, Ryan Tedder, Max Matsuura, and Simon Fuller.

With an impressive track record of over 60 billion streams and 22 global #1 hits, S10's impact is both undeniable and far-reaching. The company's prestigious catalog showcases collaborations with some of the world's biggest stars, including Myke Towers, Big Sean, Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Rihanna, Drake, Doja Cat, Tate McRae, Selena Gomez, The Kid LAROI, DJ Snake, and The Weeknd. Beyond being part of S10's catalog, the company works with artists across various aspects of their careers, providing innovative strategies and comprehensive support to amplify their creative vision and impact. These achievements across S10's management, record label, and publishing divisions solidify its status as a driving force in shaping the modern music landscape.

About Avex USA

Avex USA is the American operation of Avex Inc, Japan's leading music/entertainment company. AVEX USA oversees Avex USA Publishing, its US record labels, and its Future of Music investment fund from its Los Angeles headquarters, Avex House. Avex USA bridges the worlds of tech, music and finance, while also linking Avex's global operations with the North American market.

