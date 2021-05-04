Brandon Speers Joins Nebo as Integrated Media Director

ATLANTA, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nebo , a human-centered agency headquartered in Atlanta, has announced the addition of Brandon Speers as its integrated paid media director. Speers brings nearly a decade of experience to the agency, previously serving as associate media director at 360i. In his new role, he will continue to elevate paid media strategies for Nebo and its clients in an ever-changing industry landscape.

Throughout his career, Speers has developed and led marketing programs from paid search and search engine optimization to display and programmatic on local and multinational scales. He has lent his expertise to Atlanta-based organizations and Fortune 500 companies, implementing innovative practices to revive legacy brands such as Equifax, 7-Eleven, Auto Trader and Kelly Blue Book.

"I've had the privilege of working with clients across a number of verticals and sizes throughout my career and have helped build effective, full-scale marketing programs for these clients," said Speers. "I'm excited to apply best practices and continue to elevate the foundation Nebo has built."

As a Georgia Tech graduate, Speers plans to use his passion for data-driven insights to forecast trends and analyze new opportunities as the industry faces impending challenges, such as navigating the possibility of a cookie-less and keyword-less future.

Within a rapidly changing industry, Speers will continue to learn and explore media and its newer forms, like in-depth programmatic and automated buying behavior, while continuing to build and develop an effective media team.

"Brandon brings incredible client experience, but also has a hunger to learn, which will be a huge asset to our team," said Kelly Mancuso, vice president of paid media. "We're so excited to continue to evolve Nebo, our capabilities and drive positive results for our clients with his addition."

About Nebo:

Nebo is a human-centered agency built for the digital age. We believe that trust and attention are the most valuable resources in this hyper-connected, omni-channel, multi-device, ad-saturated world. By creating human-centered digital experiences and buyer journey marketing campaigns, we inspire, educate, and empower consumers. Our research and strategy teams develop deep, authentic understandings of consumer behavior to earn a place in their hearts and minds. Our creative and copy teams use these insights to help brands tell great stories. Our marketing teams build campaigns that do more than drive awareness, they change consumer behavior. To learn more about Nebo, visit www.neboagency.com .

