Brandon Straka Launches New Long-Form Interview Series, With Lauren Boebert Featured in Episode 2

"My goal is to create a show where people have the opportunity to hear a full conversation and decide for themselves what they believe," Straka said. "We are living in a time when too many people are told what to think before they are ever given the chance to listen. I want this show to offer something different."

Lauren Boebert Featured in Episode 2

Episode 2 of "The Brandon Straka Show" premieres Monday, July 27, at 2:00 p.m. ET and features Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.

The conversation takes viewers beyond the familiar headlines surrounding Boebert and offers a closer look at her path from small-business ownership to Congress, the pressures of serving in Washington, government accountability, political conflict, and the personal experiences that have shaped her public career.

Boebert also reflects on family, public service, and the responsibility elected officials have to the Americans they represent.

"Congresswoman Boebert has lived a remarkable political journey, but this interview goes beyond the headlines," Straka said. "It gives viewers an opportunity to hear directly from her about the choices, pressures, and convictions that have defined her time in public life."

"Every episode will have its own energy," Straka said. "The goal is not to create artificial agreement. The goal is to have consequential conversations that encourage people to listen more carefully, ask better questions, and reach their own conclusions."

Debut Episode Sparks Strong Audience Response

"The Brandon Straka Show" premiered July 20 with Joe Kent, a retired U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, former CIA officer, and former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

The interview explored Kent's military and intelligence career, his personal journey, national security, foreign policy, government accountability, and his views on the future of the America First movement.

The premiere generated significant discussion and a strong response from viewers. Audience members praised the longer format and Straka's willingness to address complicated and controversial subjects without reducing the conversation to rehearsed political messaging.

Viewers also offered direct feedback and expressed interest in hearing a broader range of guests and perspectives in future episodes.

"The response to Episode 1 showed me that people are ready for longer and more honest conversations," Straka said. "Not everyone agreed with every opinion expressed, and that is part of the point. Interviewing someone is not the same as endorsing every position they hold. It is about asking questions, listening, and trusting the audience to think independently."

Episode 1 featuring Joe Kent is available now.

Watch Episode 1 on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xreB_sIYg28

Where to Watch and Listen

New episodes of "The Brandon Straka Show" are available in video format through Brandon Straka's official YouTube and Rumble channels and in audio format through Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Episode 2 Premiere

Monday, July 27, 2026

2:00 p.m. ET

YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheBrandonStraka/

Rumble:

https://rumble.com/user/BrandonStraka

Apple Podcasts:

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-brandon-straka-show/id6793201479

Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/show/033TtyccOB8t8FE7EbDfQJ

Audiences are encouraged to subscribe, follow, and turn on notifications to receive new episodes, interview clips, guest announcements, and show updates.

About Brandon Straka

Brandon Straka is a political commentator, public speaker, media personality, and founder of the #WalkAway Campaign, a national grassroots movement launched in 2018 to amplify the stories of Americans who have left the Democratic Party and encourage independent political thought.

A former liberal, Straka became nationally recognized after publicly sharing his political transformation and inviting others to speak openly about experiences that left them feeling politically isolated, misrepresented, or pressured into silence.

His public journey has included political controversy, national media scrutiny, and his own experience with the justice system following January 6. Straka pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to his conduct on U.S. Capitol grounds and received a full presidential pardon in 2025. That experience has further informed his interest in government accountability, media narratives, political prosecution, and the human consequences of national political conflict.

Through testimonial storytelling, public events, digital programming, grassroots outreach, and political commentary, Straka has built a national platform centered on free speech, individual liberty, personal courage, and challenging ideological conformity.

He now hosts "The Brandon Straka Show," which allows political leaders, public figures, commentators, and influential voices to participate in candid, long-form conversations beyond the limitations of traditional media.

For more information, visit:

https://linktr.ee/TheBrandonStrakaShow

Media Contact

#WalkAway Media Team

#WalkAway Campaign

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.walkawaycampaign.com/

SOURCE #WalkAway