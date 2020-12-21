Brandon Student Awarded Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship

BRANDON. S.D., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The costly treatment associated with childhood cancer can lead to long-term financial challenges, including questions of how to afford higher education. Northwestern Mutual is committed to helping children and families affected by this disease achieve their college dreams. As part of these efforts, Brandon resident Harry Heiberger has been selected as a 2020 recipient through the company's Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship program.

The scholarship program was developed to alleviate the financial strain on families that often results from expensive cancer treatments by helping to fund school tuition and fees. Forty-three students, the largest cohort to date, have each been awarded a $5,000 renewable scholarship (for a total of $10,000) through this year's program.

Harry was diagnosed with stage three Burkitt's lymphoma in the seventh grade. Despite being challenged with an aggressive and rare form of the disease, his journey with childhood cancer taught him to remain positive and resilient. His time outside of school also showed him how to be more resourceful and drove him to take control of his future. Most importantly, Harry's diagnosis taught him to appreciate his time more deeply. Now cancer-free, Harry strives to live every day to the fullest. Harry is currently studying electrical engineering and computer science at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



"From being an active volunteer to diligently practicing my passions, my journey with cancer made me realize I must live every day to the fullest, always working toward my goals," said Harry Heiberger. "I am so thankful to be able to live my life with a renewed energy and appreciation for all that is in store."

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $30 million and funded over 400,000 hours of research through the program.

Applications for the 2021 scholarship program are open now through Feb. 1, 2021. Selection results are expected by May 2021. To learn more and apply, visit:

