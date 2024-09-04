Brandon XIV Announces Release of His New Spoken Word Poetry Album: One Year

CHICAGO, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed filmmaker and artist Brandon XIV is proud to announce the release of a groundbreaking spoken word poetry album, One Year, featuring the 4-time Tony Award-winning actor and producer LaChanze. This evocative concept album marks a profound exploration of suicidal depression, inviting listeners into a raw, immersive narrative. The album was released by The Mad Ones Productions on August 30, 2024.

Brandon XIV, a live poetry performer since 2009, is also highly regarded as a film director and producer, having earned over 50 international awards for his work. LaChanze is known for her Tony-winning role of Celie in Broadway's The Color Purple, and for her voice work in the animated film Hercules. In One Year, the two teamed up to break new ground in the spoken word poetry field.

One Year is a concept album of a dozen individual poems coming together to create a single gripping story—of a man who's convinced that suicide is his only option and decides to give himself one year to find a reason why life is worth living. It's a candid portrayal of the inner monologue of a person battling suicidal thoughts and despair.

One Year emerged not just from Brandon XIV's history of live performances as a spoken word poet and visual artist—but also from his own story. "I wanted to write this story in a way that felt true to me." says Brandon XIV. "One Year wasn't intended to be about depression, but when I looked back at the poems I wrote from a particular year, I saw a man unknowingly writing in a state of deep depression. Those poems became the heart of the album."

The result is a fresh take on the tradition of spoken word poetry—a concept album that speaks out loud the inner thoughts and feelings that those who struggle with mental health are often too afraid to utter. The goal of the album is to give listeners an authentic view of that struggle in a way that real people can relate to—so more people can speak up, ask for help, and connect with the millions of Americans who deal with depression or thoughts of suicide.

The album translates Brandon XIV's personal story into a powerful spoken word experience. Each poem is accompanied by intentionally selected instrumental elements and composition intended to help listeners follow the mental state of a person going through the roller coaster of suicidal depression, shifting from warm strings and hand drums representing moments of hope, to cold machine drums and synths reflecting darker times. The use of film sound design and real, unedited sounds of the Poet's breath and tears adds a layer of emotional depth, staying true to the essence of live performance.

One Year is not just an album; it is a statement of solidarity and resilience. Said Brandon XIV, "Mental health affects more people than we realize, and it's often difficult to discuss, especially when you're expected to be strong. One Year is my way of saying 'even though it's often hard, life is always worth living' and 'You are not alone.'"

