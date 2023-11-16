BrandONE Marks Seven Years of Sustainable Franchise Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandONE, the premier franchise growth and development consultancy in America, recently celebrated their seven-year anniversary of supporting franchise growth. Established in 2017, BrandONE partners with franchisors to sustainably build their enterprise value and help them to achieve their growth objectives through customized brand development solutions.

"We set out on this mission to help franchise brands reach their full potential seven years ago, living off the values of like, trust and respect," said Kurt Landwehr, Partner and Founder of BrandONE. "We're honored to partner with 16 incredible brands who instill that trust in us every day. They're the reason BrandONE has been running seven years strong, with no end in sight."

While BrandONE partners with franchisors across a variety of industries, from child services to QSR, each brand is handpicked with one common goal: each is aiming to better the community.

Fostering partnerships built upon mutual trust and a shared commitment to the communities they serve, BrandONE has 16 brands in their portfolio, including Clean Eatz, Seniors Helping Seniors, Ivybrook Academy, K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, Renovation Sells, Resto Pros, Gutter Shutter, Verlo Mattress®, Waxing the City, dermani MEDSPA®, Lifetime Green Coatings, 1-800-Striper, The Dog Wizard™, Paint EZ, FirstLight® Home Care, and Bright Brothers.

Today, five business partners sit at the helm of BrandONE, but they point to their entire leadership team, along with their developer staff as the true key to their success, bringing a combined 500+ years of experience in franchise development and operations to each brand they represent. Together, they bring an extensive network of brokers, vendors, and consultants that all fit the right recipe for their brands to achieve responsible and sustainable growth.

"Over the last seven years, thousands of new business owners have emerged in the North American market, and a large part of that is thanks to the determination of our dedicated developers, working tirelessly to ensure our brands accomplish their goals," Landwehr said. "Our leadership team, developers, and our devoted network of brokers, vendors, and consultants are all key to BrandONE's recipe in launching our brands on the path to success."

In addition to bettering communities through their brands, the success of BrandONE has directly fed into the company's philanthropic values, allowing for BrandONE to give back to charities like the Ronald McDonald house, Mission Inc., the Wissahickon Valley Park, Holy Angels, and the Home Free Women's Shelter.

More than just a franchise sales and candidate recruitment company, BrandONE also carries a strong history of evolving regional brands into national leaders. They know that matching the right high-quality candidates to the proper brands leads to longevity and great returns for franchisors and franchisees. Their approach has led to a history of long-term success for the brands they represent.

BrandONE is always looking to speak with exciting brands and owners who have strong ambition to grow. For more information about BrandONE, visit brandonefd.com.

ABOUT BRANDONE
Established in 2017, BrandONE is a trusted partner to franchisors dedicated to fostering sustainable enterprise value. With a combined wealth of over 500 years of experience in cultivating the nation's foremost brands, the BrandONE team is renowned for its diverse expertise across various business verticals and its comprehensive knowledge of all operational facets within organizations. BrandONE stands as an amalgamation of five dynamic business partners, representing a diverse portfolio of 16 distinct brands, each united by a shared aspiration: to enhance communities through sustainable and responsible growth. BrandONE remains steadfast in its commitment to this noble mission. For more information about BrandONE, visit brandonefd.com.

