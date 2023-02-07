Brandovators Offers Countertops.com as a Silver Bullet to Dominate the Countertop Market

Domain broker Brandovators is exclusively representing the seller of countertops.com

PHOENIX, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandovators, a Phoenix based domain name brokerage, is elated to announce their exclusive brokerage of the domain name countertops.com.

In a time where savvy brands and organizations are continuing to realize the value of operating on a category defining domain name, the team at Brandovators is bringing the best domain available to the multi-billion dollar countertop industry. According to a market report done by Fortune Business Insights, the countertop market is projected to reach $110 Billion by 2027.

The domain name Countertops.com is available for acquisition

According to Anthony Kirlew, Founder & Lead Broker at Brandovators, "We see great potential for the end user of this domain name, given the projected growth of the remodeling and countertop market." Kirlew also shared that they have had "a fair amount of interest in the first few weeks of marketing this domain name" and they are seeking to get it in front of the ideal prospect.

The acquisition of this premium domain asset would be a power play for a big box brand such as Home Depot or Lowes, and is also an opportunity for a major quartz or granite brand to make their brand synonymous with "countertops" by acquiring this industry defining domain name. In terms of the value that this domain brings, one notable factor is that there are over 200,000 monthly web searches related to countertops which represents a lot of market demand.

For more information on this opportunity, interested parties can reach out to Brandovators at 480-818-4315 or visit Countertops.com.

About Brandovators:

Brandovators is a trusted domain name brokerage firm assisting companies across a wide array of industries acquire premium domain names. The team has worked with trusted brands such as The Bump, Stuffed Puffs, and The Newton Group, as well as many others with whom the company has signed Non Disclosure Agreements.

Media Contact:

Anthony Kirlew

480-818-4315

[email protected]

SOURCE Brandovators