Brandpoint launches AI Optimize ℠ to empower PR teams in the era of search intelligence

New AI optimization tools target GEO and LLM visibility to elevate content strategies for PR, marketing and communications professionals

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandpoint, a leading sponsored content and media placement company based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, has announced the launch of Brandpoint AI Optimize ℠, designed for PR teams navigating the rapidly shifting terrain of AI-driven search, large-language models (LLMs), generative engine optimization (GEO) and branded visibility.

"We are in an increasingly zero-click world where consumers are getting the answers they need from AI bots and AI overviews without having to click into websites. In partnering with 90% of the top U.S. PR agencies, we recognize PR professionals have a new performance metric: LLM visibility," said Lisa Jilek, CEO at Brandpoint. "With AI Optimize, we're helping brands take control of that shift, increasing the likelihood that their content will be the answer to audience searches online."

This launch comes in time for Q4 and the holiday season, when many brands are trying to increase visibility and prepare for the upcoming year. According to an Adobe report released after Black Friday, "AI-generated traffic to retail sites jumped 805% year-over-year." Furthermore, Adobe found that these shoppers were 38% more likely to convert than everyone else. [Source]

To help brands improve their chances of being cited as the answer in AI-driven search tools and see tangible business results, Brandpoint has created a comprehensive package that complements branded content strategies.

Brandpoint AI Optimize ℠ includes:

Branded content optimized for AI visibility and human engagement by an in-house team of writers, editors and designers, trained in current best practices

A library of assets to support PR campaigns, including two distributions of the sponsored article on Brandpoint's premier publisher network

A customized release strategy to ensure best practices of placement timing, channel usage and content formatting

A technical audit of branded content and brand-owned landing pages

"Introducing AI-driven optimization tools to our suite supports the mounting pressure PR teams are facing to provide guidance and results for their clients," added Stacy Stusynski, Chief Commercial Officer of Brandpoint. "In 2026, the value for PR and brand awareness lies not just in placements, but in holistic performance in AI ecosystems."

Brandpoint AI Optimize ℠ is available immediately for new and existing Brandpoint clients. For pricing and more details, contact Brandpoint at https://brandpoint.com/contact.

About Brandpoint

Brandpoint is an industry-leading sponsored-content agency that helps PR professionals and brand leaders strengthen awareness and engagement with reliable, on-demand branded content. Based in the Twin Cities, and with nearly 30 years of experience, Brandpoint has helped its clients tell their stories on an unmatched network of premium media outlets.

About Lisa Jilek

Jilek is the CEO at Brandpoint, providing clear vision and strategic insight as the company continues to be the market leader in the evolving branded content industry. She is an expert in transformational growth and leading companies through rapid innovation.

About Stacy Stusynski

With an unwavering passion for innovation and client value, Stusynski is an expert in product development and breakthrough technologies. As the Chief Commercial Officer at Brandpoint, her goal is to redefine the future of branded content with strategic vision and bold leadership.

SOURCE Brandpoint