BrandPoint Services Acquires ProGroup Contracting

TROOPER, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandPoint Services , a leading provider of facility maintenance, remodeling, renovation, digital signage, and construction services, proudly announces its acquisition of ProGroup contracting, a leading provider of painting and remodeling services. Both companies serve multi-site commercial clients as they partner with top brands across North America in the retail, restaurant, banking, hospitality, healthcare, grocery, and entertainment industries, on their facility needs.

BrandPoint Services provides Facility Maintenance and Repair, Refresh & Remodeling Projects, Digital Signage, Rollouts, and Construction Services across the US and Canada. BrandPoint works with over a third of the Top 100 National Retailers, as well as restaurant, healthcare and banking brands to improve their spaces and experiences. Its vast vendor network allows BrandPoint to get qualified trades out to client locations across North America.

"ProGroup has built a great reputation over its 25 years of business and we're thrilled to bring its leadership team, vendor network, and roster of clients into the BrandPoint family," commented Steve Hearon, President of BrandPoint Services. "The acquisition is part of BrandPoint's overarching strategy to be the holistic solution for our clients and all of their facility needs and this purchase helps us extend that mission into new markets."

Effective immediately, the ProGroup brand, team, and business will be integrated into BrandPoint Services, continuing to operate out of the New Bedford, MA, location. This new acquisition follows the 2019 merger of Legacy Retail and BrandPoint, which created one of the largest, single service providers of multi-site facility services and solutions in North America.

"We're thrilled to join the BrandPoint team and be able to offer more services to our existing clients, creating a more robust solution to all their facility needs," commented Dave Mora, owner of ProGroup and new Vice President of Client Relations for BrandPoint. "I look forward to serving our combined client roster in my new role with the backing of one of the largest vendor networks in the industry."

BrandPoint was named a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer, in April of 2021, and reprised its Inc. 5000 position in 2021, as one of America's fastest growing companies, ranking 2,090 out of the top 5,000 independent businesses. Learn more at brandpointservices.com or contact us to discuss how we can help your service needs.

