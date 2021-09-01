BrandPoint Services Makes Inc. 5000 List for 2nd Year Running

TROOPER, Pa., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandPoint Services , a leading provider of facility services to multi-site commercial clients across North America, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. This achievement comes only a couple months after it was named a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer, in April of 2021. BrandPoint reprises its position among many rapidly-growing brands, ranking 2,090 out of the top 5,000 independent businesses in America over the last twelve months, with a revenue growth rate of 210 percent.

BrandPoint Services provides Facility Maintenance and Repair, Refresh & Remodeling Projects, Digital Signage, Rollouts, and Construction Services across the US and Canada. BrandPoint works with over a third of the Top 100 National Retailers, as well as restaurant, healthcare and banking brands to improve their spaces and experiences. Its vast vendor network allows BrandPoint to get qualified trades out to client locations across North America. BrandPoint Services, a leading provider of facility services to multi-site commercial clients across North America, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the second consecutive year. This achievement comes only a couple months after it was named a Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer, in April of 2021

"Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement; building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing," commented Steve Hearon, President of BrandPoint Services. "This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great partners, and the support of our dedicated team, who are really the ones that deserve the credit for this; they make it happen, day in and day out."

BrandPoint Services provides Facility Maintenance and Repair, Refresh & Remodeling Projects , Digital Signage, Rollouts , and Construction Services across the US and Canada. BrandPoint works with over a third of the Top 100 National Retailers , as well as restaurant, healthcare and banking brands to improve their spaces and experiences. Its vast vendor network allows BrandPoint to get qualified trades out to client locations across North America to address their facility needs and deliver solutions quickly.

"We pride ourselves on deploying our services with speed, accuracy, and efficiency and those values allowed us to effectively support the unique business needs of the past 12 months," continued Hearon. "It was a true honor being able to support essential businesses, while keeping employees and customers safe."

Brandpoint supports its multi-site commercial customers in a variety of ways, ranging from remodels, new store construction projects, digital signage installation, as well as refreshes, but it was the maintenance and special project divisions that really shined over the past year as business needs shifted.

"Our customers need to know that they can count on us, even in the most challenging of times, and our team certainly rose to the occasion in serving the needs of our valued partners," commented Mike Hersh, CEO of BrandPoint Services. "The businesses we serve rely on us as a trusted partner and we are proud to earn that trust as we continue to deepen those relationships."

BrandPoint continues to invest in its IT platforms, operations, and team , while also developing a new "self-service" division, as a strategic priority for the business, in order to serve clients in a variety of models.

"The investments we're making in our company and our people will enable us to take advantage of this rapidly growing space and capitalize on pent up demand," commented Hearon. "It's a challenging environment, with labor and materials being harder to procure than ever; our clients need us and we are ready to grow with those needs. I expect big things in 2022 and I know our committed team will deliver." Learn more at www.brandpointservices.com or contact us to discuss how we can help your service needs.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About BrandPoint Services

BrandPoint Services provides Facility Maintenance & Repair, Refresh & Remodeling Project and Construction Services across the US and Canada. BrandPoint works with over a third of the Top 100 National Retailers, as well as restaurant, healthcare and banking brands to improve their spaces and experiences. Its vast vendor network allows BrandPoint to get qualified trades out to client locations across North America to address their facility needs and deliver solutions quickly.

Contact:

Marisa Malts

8568168879

[email protected]

SOURCE Brandpoint Services Inc.