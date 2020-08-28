BrandPoint Services Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandPoint Services, a leading provider of facility services and solutions to multi-site commercial clients across North America, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Our tremendous growth has been the direct result of deepening our client relationships," Steve Hearon, President of BrandPoint Services said. "Rather than simply being a supplier, we pride ourselves on being a true business partner for our clients."

Mike Hersh, CEO & Steve Hearon, President of BrandPoint Services BrandPoint Services Team photo

Prior to 2019 BrandPoint Services were separated into three main divisions: Maintenance, Refresh and Remodel. Through a merger with Legacy Retail Services in April 2019 and recent diversification, BrandPoint has expanded its services to include Construction, digital signage installation and maintenance, as well as merchandising offerings.

"The BrandPoint team really came together and rallied around our core values and commitment to customer satisfaction," commented Mike Hersh, CEO of BrandPoint Services. "It's because of our employees and our great vendor network that we can deliver a great experience and high-quality work for our clients,"

BrandPoint provides custom facility solutions, acting as an extension of our clients, bringing consistency and a high-level of quality to brands that span North America. Learn more at www.brandpointservices.com.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Brand Point Services

BrandPoint Services provides Facility Maintenance & Repair, Refresh & Remodeling Project and Construction Services across the US and Canada. BrandPoint works with over a third of the Top 100 National Retailers, as well as restaurant, healthcare and banking brands to improve their spaces and experiences. Its vast vendor network allows BrandPoint to get qualified trades out to client locations across North America to address their facility needs and deliver solutions quickly.

