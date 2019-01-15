Brands & Retailers Can Now Use Digimarc for Bioengineered Food Disclosures on Packaging

BEAVERTON, Ore., Jan. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), the inventor of the Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™) featuring Digimarc Barcode, today announced that Digimarc Barcode has been adopted by the USDA as an approved digital disclosure method for products and packaging containing bioengineered food, commonly referred to as "GMOs." The National Bioengineered Food Disclosure Standard was published last month after a review and comment period lasting more than two years. The regulations include provisions for label disclosure of food products containing genetically modified organisms, which will go into effect on February 19, 2019.

The new Standard requires food manufacturers, importers and other entities that label foods for retail sale to disclose information about bioengineered content. A mechanism for disclosure stated in the rules is packaging that contains "digital watermark technology that is imperceptible to consumers but can be scanned anywhere on a food package using a smart phone or other device." Digimarc worked closely with the USDA to demonstrate how digital watermarking technology provides a flexible and scalable approach to handling not only the current requirements in the Standard, but also additional industry initiatives and potential future regulations fostering product transparency.

"We are pleased digital watermarking has been included in the final regulations as a means to give manufacturers, retailers, and consumers more flexibility and choice in digitally linking to information about bioengineered content," said Mark Baum, Sr. VP of Industry Relations and Chief Collaboration Officer, Food Marketing Institute (FMI). "Digital watermarking offers companies a convenient and reliable technology for communicating disclosures to consumers, along with providing additional enterprise benefits across food manufacturing and retailing."

Digimarc Barcode is also an approved means to link to SmartLabel® product transparency content. The SmartLabel® mobile consumer app already detects Digimarc Barcode. Now manufacturers and private label retailers can use Digimarc Barcode as a one-source solution to satisfy both their voluntary SmartLabel® program participation and mandatory bioengineered disclosures.

"Implementation of the bioengineered food disclosure rules using digital watermarking technology is a major step forward for product transparency," said Bruce Davis, CEO of Digimarc. "Intelligent package labeling that incorporates Digimarc Barcode provides consumers with an easy and reliable way to get more product information using their phones. It also provides many additional business benefits for brands and retailers, including supply chain efficiencies and convenient checkout options, all without disrupting packaging aesthetics."

Digimarc Barcode is a new generation of barcode that can be added to product packaging, retail labels and hangtags, Point-of-Purchase (POP) displays and print material. It is reliably and efficiently scanned by enabled consumer phones, associate mobile devices, retail barcode scanners and computer vision systems. Digimarc Barcode for packaging is visually imperceptible to consumers in ordinary conditions, giving brands and retailers an effective means to satisfy the new federal regulations without having to add a QR code to the package design.

Digimarc has invested heavily to create an extensive ecosystem of partners ranging from device manufacturers to premedia agencies and printers to implement Digimarc Barcode on food packaging. The company also offers design and other consulting services to help companies integrate Digimarc Barcode into existing and new package designs.

Click here for a short video on how Digimarc Barcode is added to packaging.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of everyday objects such as product packaging and virtually any media, including print, images and audio. Based on the patented Intuitive Computing Platform (ICP™), Digimarc provides innovative and comprehensive automatic recognition technologies to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. Digimarc has a global patent portfolio, which includes over 1,100 granted and pending patents. These innovations include state-of-the-art identification technology, Digimarc Barcode, as well as Digimarc Discover® software for barcode scanning, image recognition, and more. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon, with technologies deployed by major retailers and consumer brands, global banks, U.S. states, film companies and professional sports franchises, among others. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.

SOURCE Digimarc Corporation

Related Links

http://www.digimarc.com

