Brands Embrace Emotional Engagement as Spending Grows

Extu explores data-backed solutions in new e-book

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While consumer spending is high, so is business investment, according to Deloitte – which can make differentiating amongst competitors harder than ever with significant gains or losses at stake.

Ads that generate strong emotions can mean a 23% increase in sales, according to a Nielsen report. Extu, which manages $60 million in marketing programs, explores how to accomplish this in their recent e-book Step On It: SMB & Mid-Market Sales Acceleration .

"Replacing an HVAC unit or tire isn't always the most meaningful, emotional experience," said Extu's CEO Steve Prebble. "That's the disadvantage that trades industries face compared to, say, travel, hospitality, and restaurant industries. But, you can change their perspective and change that connection."

For instance, instead of stating that an appliance is "discontinued" or "not functional" use your language to invoke emotion. The appliance has reached its "end of life" or "requires rehabilitation."

Similarly, instead of emphasizing "deep traction tires," a more emotional phrasing could be "safe traction" or "adventure-ready traction" to help the consumer make a more emotional association with your product.

Additionally, sharing experiences with your customers is one of the best ways to make them feel like your brand is their brand. Whether it's through participatory events or involving them in product development, these moments deepen their sense of belonging and investment.

"It's about more than just feedback; it's about making them co-creators of the journey," said Prebble. "This not only gives them a sense of ownership but also shows that their input genuinely influences your business decisions."

More insights on how to create personalization in the typically sterile B2B environment are in Extu's e-book, available here .

