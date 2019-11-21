Brands must differentiate to stay ahead as competition for breakfast heats up, Technomic study discovers

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As more players fight for share, breakfast wars are intensifying. Technomic's 2019 Breakfast Consumer Trend Report takes a look at what brands can do to stay ahead of competition, such as adapting to off-premise trends by way of enhancing ordering amenities, updating menus with bold flavor innovation and adding healthier options. Convenience should also be a big focus, including for weekend occasions.

"Moving forward, brands must differentiate themselves from competitors to drive customer loyalty," explains Anne Mills, senior manager of consumer insights at Technomic. "Adapting off-premise capabilities and creating innovative menus to meet consumers' increasing needs for convenience, uniqueness and health will be key to success amid the breakfast wars."

Highlights from the report include:

On average, 58% of consumers' breakfast orders include both food and beverage

32% of millennials would like more restaurants to add vegetarian or vegan offerings for breakfast, compared to 20% overall

60% of consumers skip breakfast at least once during the week (i.e., Monday-Friday)

Exploring direct responses from 1,200 consumers, as well as current and future menu trends, the comprehensive 2019 Breakfast Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers keep abreast of consumers' evolving behavior, attitudes and preferences toward breakfast and to identify opportunity areas.

