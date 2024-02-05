BrandSpark International announces its 16th annual 2024 Best New Product Awards winners, honoring the Best New Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Household Care, Home Goods and Footwear products, based on a nationwide survey of American consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BrandSpark International and Newsweek have just announced the winners of the 16th annual 2024 Best New Product Awards ("BNPA"), America's most credible new product awards program. This year, over 12,000 Americans participated in the national survey to rate products in 88 categories for the latest and greatest in Food, Beverage, Beauty, Health, Personal Care, Kids, Pet, Household Care, Home Goods and Footwear. The winners are 100% consumer-voted and were determined based on real shoppers who purchased these winning products. Newsweek will be covering the winners across both online and print platforms in the coming months.

The 2024 Best New Product Awards winners are listed below. For more information on the program and winners, visit: www.BestNewProductAwards.com.

"There are so many new products launched every year and the Best New Product Awards program continues to help guide consumers to discover those stand-out new products that can meet their evolving needs and are worth consumers' hard-earned dollars." says Kim Diamond, Vice President of the Best New Product Awards. "Every year we see brands leveraging their wins across all channels, such as e-commerce and social media, and we see this directly and positively affect their sales because leveraging the Best New Product Awards credential delivers a proven ROI." says Diamond.

"The Awards are 100% consumer-voted, without juries, and are backed by leading market research firm BrandSpark International, making the Program a leading award in the marketplace," says Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International." We know from our extensive research that consumer-voted awards are very influential just behind word of mouth from friends and family", says Levy.

Some key takeaways from this year's BrandSpark American Shopper Study & the Best New Product Awards

The 2023 BrandSpark American Shopper Study revealed that two years into the onset of the inflationary economic conditions, 1 in 2 consumers say that money is tight. In response to the higher prices that 2 in 3 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy, 71% of Americans have adapted their shopping habits. "This trend has made it extremely important for new products to deliver value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that Americans recognize the superior benefits on offer." says Philip Scrutton , VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International.

revealed that two years into the onset of the inflationary economic conditions, 1 in 2 consumers say that money is tight. In response to the higher prices that 2 in 3 say they've seen for 'most products' they buy, 71% of Americans have adapted their shopping habits. "This trend has made it extremely important for new products to deliver value through meaningful innovation and superior performance, and to ensure that Americans recognize the superior benefits on offer." says , VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International. "Fortunately, many brands were up to this challenge and their new products rated highly with shoppers", says Scrutton. 79% of shoppers report that they continue to like trying new products. Even with money tight, 2 in 3 say they are willing to pay more for a new product if it is better than what was previously available.

80% of Americans believe there is a lot they can do with nutrition to prevent illness, and 32% consider probiotics an important part of that dietary intake, including 36% of women (highlighted by Culturelle's win in the Women's Probiotic category). Probiotics are valued as much as fiber, with only protein, calcium, and the core letter vitamins getting more attention from American consumers.

The 2024 winning products reveal that the primary trends driving successful innovation were superior performance or efficacy, convenience, experiential innovation with taste or scent, enhanced health benefits, and sustainability.

Leading food and beverage innovations have embraced alternative ingredients to cater to evolving dietary preferences. 1 in 4 Americans have some form of dietary restriction, led by lactose intolerance and food allergies.

Several winners in Food & Beverage delivered amazing taste in plant-based formats, accessible to those on lactose-free or vegan diets, or simply looking for an alternative, including Natural Bliss Oat Milk, Kraft NotCheese Slices, RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based CHIC'KEN, and Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt.

Low sugar formulations and snacks based on natural ingredients continue to resonate with careful consumers and those generally seeking better-for-you options. Dole delivered on this with two winning products, Dole Light Pineapple Juice Drink and Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels.

In grocery stores, 2 in 3 say that store brands can be just as good as brand names, and high-value great-tasting products from affordability leaders like ALDI are supporting this trend.

ALDI achieved several Best New Product Awards wins in the Food & Beverage categories: Nature's Nectar OJ Blends & Energy Liquid Water Enhancers, Priano Hearty Ravioli & Specially Selected Sliced Italian Bread, and in the Wine categories with Grande Alberone Rosso & 3REIN Red Blend.

In the realm of sustainability, top-rated innovations represent a commitment to eco-friendly practices. 74% of shoppers say they appreciate when companies make products more environmentally-friendly.

Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit delivers efficacy in a high-value, convenient, and significantly more sustainable format. Similarly, Listerine Mouthwash Concentrate Refill delivers a more sustainable product format with refillable packaging using less plastic and fewer carbon emissions.

The highest rated innovations in Household Care, Tide and Downy continued to find ways to enhance their category-leading laundry care products with Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators and Downy Rinse & Refresh fabric care. "These products delivered on what Americans love: convenience and value, with 71% looking for innovations that will make their life easier", says Scrutton.

Top-rated winners in Home Goods include Ninja Combi multi-cooker, Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum, and Swiffer Power Mop, helping Americans complete everyday tasks quicker and more easily.

In Personal Care & Beauty, 2 in 3 believe that ongoing research & development is continually leading to better products. Gentleness on skin tops the list of consumer requirements, and the top-rated innovations delivered through effective and natural ingredients.

Love by essie Plant-Based Nail Polish used alternative ingredients to deliver the same performance as traditional formulations, while Dove Body Wash Reformulation enhanced a favored hero product, and Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate found a more effective way to deliver the benefits the brand is known for.

2024 BEST NEW PRODUCT AWARDS LIST OF WINNERS*

WINNING PRODUCT FOOD & BEVERAGE CATEGORIES 2022 Sauvignon Blanc - Russian River Valley (Really Good Boxed Wine) Boxed Wine ALDI-Exclusive Specially Selected Sliced Italian Bread Bread Werther's Salted Caramel Creme Soft Caramels Candy Maple Brown Sugar Chex Cereal Sunshine Bliss Chardonnay Chardonnay Under $10 Good & Gather Snack Line Children's Snack ALDI-Exclusive Barissimo Barista Cold Foams: Sweet Vanilla, Mocha Fudge Coffee Enhancer / Dairy Topping Keebler's Chips Deluxe Fudgy Cookies Litehouse Yogurt Dressing & Dip Dip Gatorade Fast Twitch Energy Drink GoodPop Mini Cans Flavored Sparkling Water ALDI-Exclusive Priano Hearty Ravioli: Mushroom, Italian Sausage Fresh Pasta Chloe's Mini Cookie Sandwiches Frozen Dessert Eggo Chocolatey Chip Banana Waffles Frozen Waffle Dole Wiggles Fruit Juice Gels Fruit Snack Oggi Gluten Free Margherita Pizza Gluten-Free Frozen Pizza Banza Homestyle, Blueberry & Chocolate Chip Protein Waffles Gluten-Free Frozen Waffle Halo Top Frozen Yogurt Pops Better-for-you Frozen Dessert Maxwell House Iced Latte with Foam Iced Coffee ALDI-Exclusive Grande Alberone Rosso Italian Red Wine under $20 ALDI-Exclusive Nature's Nectar OJ Blends: Orange Peach Mango, Orange Strawberry Banana Juice Blends Kettle Brand Air Fried Chips Kettle Chip Dole Light Pineapple Juice Drink Low / No Sugar Juice Entenmann's Refrigerated Ready-To-Bake Cookie Dough Make-it-Yourself Baked Good RollinGreens Chopped Fajita Plant-Based CHIC'KEN Meat Alternative Pasta Roni Heat and Eat Microwavable Side Dish Tic Tac Strawberry & Cream Mints Pacific Foods Organic Plant-Based Chili Organic Microwavable Side Dish Natural Bliss Oat Milk Plant-Based Beverage Impossible Indulgent Burger Plant-Based Burger Kraft NotCheese Slices Plant-Based Cheese Lenny & Larry's Dip'd Wafer Bar Protein Bar ALDI-Exclusive 3REIN Red Blend Red Wine from USA under $25 Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits Salad Kit Once Upon a Farm Refrigerated Oat Bars Snack Bar Dr. Pepper Strawberries & Cream Soft Drink Campbells Gluten-Free Condensed Soup Soup Banza Bucatini Specialty Pasta (Dry Pasta) Ragu Kettle Cooked Sauce Tomato Sauce Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt Vegan Chocolate Bar ALDI-Exclusive Energy Liquid Water Enhancers: Acai Berry, Black Cherry, Strawberry Pineapple, Tropical Fusion Water Enhancer WINNING PRODUCT HEALTH, BEAUTY, PERSONAL CARE & KIDS CATEGORIES Nivea Skin Firming Melanin Beauty & Hydration Lotion with Q10 Body Lotion Dove Body Wash Reformulation Body Wash DrKids Children's Pain + Fever Gummy Bite Children's Immunity / Cough & Cold Supplement TheraBreath Kids Children's Mouthwash Viviscal Dry Shampoo Dry Shampoo Oral-B iO Series 10 Electric Toothbrush Over $100 OLAY Regenerist Hyaluronic + Peptide24 Gel Moisturizer Face Moisturizer Olay Super Serum Face Serum St. Ives Exfoliating Toners Face Toner Neutrogena Gentle Foaming Cleanser + Concentrate Facial Cleanser Maybelline Super Stay 24H Skin Tint with Vitamin C Foundation Goli 3-in-1 Pre+Post+Probiotics Gummy Gut Health Gummy Conair InfinitiPro Heat Protect Dryer Hair Dryer Sigma Beauty Lip Creams Lip Care Maybelline New York The Falsies Surreal Extensions Mascara Mascara Listerine Mouthwash Concentrate Refill Mouthwash Concentrate Love by essie Plant-Based Nail Polish Nail Polish Tylenol Precise Pain Relieving Cream Pain Relieving Cream Premier Protein Plant Based Plant-Based Protein Powder John Frieda Frizz Ease Replenish & Repair Nourishing Shampoo Shampoo SmartyPants Relax & Sleep Sleep Aid Cerave Hydrating Sheer Sunscreen Sunscreen Robitussin Honey Medi-Soothers Throat Lozenge Colgate Total Plaque Pro-Release Toothpaste Venus Dermaplaning Razor Women's Hair Removal Culturelle Women's 4-in-1 Protection Women's Probiotic Hyland's Naturals Women's Health Supplements Women's Supplement WINNING PRODUCT HOUSEHOLD & PET CATEGORIES Febreze Mood Collection (Refresh & Energize, Romance & Desire, Soothe & Restore) Air Freshener Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Cat Food Cat Food Cascade Platinum Plus ActionPacs Dish Detergent Pods Hill's Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin Dog Food Dog Food Owala 40oz Tumbler Drink Tumbler Downy Rinse & Refresh Fabric Care Fabuloso 2X Concentrated Floor Cleaner Ziploc Stay Open Storage & Freezer Bags Household Plastic Bags Tide Power PODS Febreze Odor Eliminators Laundry Detergent Method Concentrated All-Purpose Cleaner Refill Starter Kit Natural Household Cleaner WINNING PRODUCT HOME GOODS & FOOTWEAR CATEGORIES Dyson Big+Quiet Formaldehyde Air Purifier Silk & Snow Upholstered Bed Frames Bed Frame Martha Stewart x Skechers Slip Ins Ultra Flex 3 Lifestyle Shoe Purple Restore Hybrid Mattress Mattress Over $2000 Casper Snow Mattress Mattress Under $2000 Swiffer Power Mop Mop Ninja Combi Multi-cooker Oven Adidas Ultraboost Light Running Shoe Dyson Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Stick Vacuum Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Wet & Dry Vacuum Wet / Dry Vacuum

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the insights necessary to understand omnichannel shoppers, refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust, and enhance the success of new product launches.

*Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Best New Product Awards win or use the Best New Product Awards logo or winning claims.

For licensing information, please contact: Brian Kolb, CEO, ENVeritas, [email protected]

For interview requests or more information on the awards, please contact:

Jill Budik, Spotlight Media Relations, 212.489.8774, [email protected]

Kim Diamond, VP, Best New Product Awards, [email protected]

For more information regarding BrandSpark's extensive omni-channel shopper insights, please contact: Philip Scrutton, VP Shopper Insights, BrandSpark International, [email protected]

SOURCE Best New Product Awards Inc.