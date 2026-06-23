BrandSpark International Awards Eggland's Best as Most Trusted Egg in America for 12th Consecutive Year

Eggland's Best reigns as most trusted egg brand by American shoppers, delivering superior nutrition

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eggland's Best has once again been named Most Trusted Egg in America by shoppers across the country, recognized for the 12th consecutive year* by the 2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted® Awards. The award was announced by BrandSpark International and its partner, Newsweek.

2026 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

"Year after year, Eggland's Best receives high marks from shoppers, clearly perceived and acknowledged as an exceptional leader in its category," said Robert Levy, President of BrandSpark International. "Our research shows that consumers trust and rely on Eggland's Best for exceptional quality and nutrition, and that is something to celebrate."

One of the most extensive brand trust studies in America, this year's BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards were based on survey insights from 35,215 qualified American shoppers, including 182,000 brand evaluations across 359 categories.

"It is an honor to be recognized as America's #1 egg brand for the 12th straight year," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "Our mission has always been to deliver the best-tasting and most nutritious egg possible. Further recognition from BrandSpark and feedback from valued customers and shoppers demonstrates that our commitment to that mission remains steady."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and more than double the Vitamin B12. The superior nutrition in Eggland's Best eggs is due to its proprietary, all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E. In addition, independent testing has revealed that Eggland's Best eggs have stronger shells than ordinary eggs, leading to less breakage and helping them stay fresher longer.

"Eggland's Best eggs are always one of my top recommendations to clients because of their nutritional value and quality," said Dawn Jackson Blatner, Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist. "With six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s and 10 times more Vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs, they offer nutritional advantages that help support a healthy lifestyle. Being named America's Most Trusted Egg Brand for yet another year reinforces what many consumers already know and value about the brand."

Backed by more than 100 awards and honors for its excellent taste, nutrition and freshness, Eggland's Best remains a brand trusted by millions. For recipes, nutritional information and more about Eggland's Best, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sized study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

*Voted most trusted egg brand by American shoppers based on the BrandSpark® American Trust Study, 2015 to 2026.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm dedicated to providing brands with the actionable insights necessary to refine strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and enhance the success of new product launches.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 92-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

SOURCE Eggland's Best