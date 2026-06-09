Don't Forget to Enter the Eggland's Best x MasterChef "Ultimate Summer Entertaining Sweepstakes" Before It Ends June 30

Fans can enter daily for a chance to win $5,000 toward a summer kitchen upgrade and premium prizes inspired by MasterChef Season 16

CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer entertaining in full swing, there's still time to enter the Eggland's Best x MasterChef "Ultimate Summer Entertaining Sweepstakes"! Inspired by MasterChef Season 16's theme Global Gauntlet, the nationwide promotion invites fans to bring bold, globally inspired flavors into their own kitchens for a chance to win summer entertaining prizes.

Don't forget to enter the "Eggland's Best x MasterChef Ultimate Summer Entertaining: Sweepstakes!

Now through June 30, consumers can enter daily at EBFamilySweeps.com, no purchase necessary, for the chance to win the Grand Prize of $5,000 toward a kitchen upgrade, along with MasterChef-branded premium cookware and an Eggland's Best prize pack. Seven weekly winners will also receive a $250 gift card to be used toward groceries, cookware and additional prizes to elevate their own entertaining experiences.

"Our partnership with MasterChef comes to life in a really tangible way through this sweepstakes," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "As we head into peak summer entertaining season, we're excited to give consumers both the inspiration and the tools to elevate everyday meals with versatile and nutritious Eggland's Best eggs."

As seen on MasterChef, where Eggland's Best was featured in a dedicated episode challenging contestants to transform eggs into globally inspired Eggs Benedict, the sweepstakes brings that same spirit of creativity and versatility into homes across the country.

"This season of MasterChef has inspired viewers to think globally in the kitchen," said Jerry Daniello, SVP Partnerships, Fox Entertainment. "Our collaboration with Eggland's Best gives fans a way to bring that same creativity and the MasterChef experience into their kitchens."

To further inspire home cooks, Eggland's Best teamed up with MasterChef judge Chef Tiffany Derry, who created her own globally inspired twist on Eggs Benedict as part of the collaboration.

"Great cooking doesn't have to be complicated. It starts with knowing how to use simple ingredients in new ways," said Derry. "Eggs are such a powerful foundation, and this collaboration is all about showing people how far they can take them."

Fans can also explore a collection of globally inspired recipes adapted from the MasterChef recipe bank, ideal for everything from casual dinners to big summer gatherings. Featured dishes include a savory Gluten-Free Frying Pan Muffin with Egg, a bold Carbonara with Blue Cheese, Broccoli & Hazelnuts and classic Profiteroles.

The partnership was brokered by BAM Entertainment Agency in partnership with Banijay Rights and FOX.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef is the world's most successful cookery television format (Guinness World Records). Commissioned across 72 markets, the life-changing show has aired over 700 seasons and more than 16,000 episodes to-date. Created by Franc Roddam and first launched in 1990, the super brand is known and enjoyed across the globe.

Don't forget to enter daily, no purchase necessary, through June 30 and view Official Rules at EBFamilySweeps.com for a chance to win and bring MasterChef-inspired entertaining home. For more information on Eggland's Best eggs, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN IN THE EGGLAND'S BEST X MASTERCHEF "ULTIMATE SUMMER ENTERTAINING" SWEEPSTAKES. Open to legal residents of the 50 US & DC, 18 or older and have reached the age of majority in state of jurisdiction. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts 5/12/26 at 9:00 AM ET and ends 6/30/26 at 11:59 PM ET. For Official Rules, which govern, click here. Sponsor: Eggland's Best, LLC.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the leading fortified egg brand in the U.S., providing eggs with superior nutrition such as six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E, and more than double the Vitamin B12 compared to ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. New research from a leading academic medical center recently revealed in a modest-sized study that eating Eggland's Best eggs did not raise cholesterol and may also increase Vitamin B12 levels in older individuals.

In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About MasterChef

MasterChef is back for its 16th season with its all-new theme, Global Gauntlet. This season, global culinary icon Gordon Ramsay alongside renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich and James Beard Award nominee Chef Tiffany Derry all return to the MasterChef kitchen. In honor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM airing on FOX this summer, MasterChef has split the contestants into four quadrants of the globe, with five contestants from each region battling it out for the title. Whether representing the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa or the Americas, chefs will be tested across challenges, pressure tests, and intense competition. In the end, only one chef will be awarded the grand prize of $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of "MasterChef!"

Based on the format created by Franc Roddam, MasterChef is produced by Endemol Shine North America and One Potato Two Potato and executive-produced by Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay and Jennifer Fazey. Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman are executive producers for Endemol Shine North America. Additional executive producers include Elisabeth Murdoch, Ben Adler and Pat Llewynlln.

About Banijay Rights

Leading global distributor, Banijay Rights, represents a world-class, multi-genre portfolio of more than 225,000 hours of standout programming. Handling the distribution for media and entertainment powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, the division specialises in the exploitation of premium scripted and non-scripted brands to broadcasters worldwide.

Representing quality, excellence and experience in the business of linear and non-linear television and ancillary activity across all platforms, Banijay Rights' catalogue encompasses a host of top titles from Banijay's 130+ in-house labels, and a number of third-party producers, spanning drama, comedy, entertainment, factual, reality, family, formats and theatrical.

Delivering high-quality IP, which was born locally and travels globally, the distributor offers the best stories told the best way. Its landmark brands include Survivor, Big Brother, MasterChef, Peaky Blinders, Rogue Heroes, Marie Antoinette, Grantchester, Deal or No Deal, Home and Away, Mr Bean and Black Mirror.

Built on independence, creative freedom, entrepreneurialism and commercial acumen, Banijay Rights operates under the direction of Chief Executive Officer, Cathy Payne.

SOURCE Eggland's Best