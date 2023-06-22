BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES GAMING PRACTICE

News provided by

Brandstyle Communications

22 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Agency's Second Dedicated Practice in its B2B Portfolio 

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS, one of America's fast-growing PR agencies, announced today the launch of its Gaming Practice.  The newly formed practice will support a range of gaming companies who provide solutions for Web3 Gaming, In-Game Advertising, eSports, gCommerce and more seeking strategic earned media campaigns, funding announcements, awards programs, thought leadership and large-scale company initiatives. 

"Brandstyle Gaming marks our second dedicated practice launching within the agency," said Zoe Weisberg Coady, CEO of BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS. "Providing high level strategy – akin to in-house counsel – has allowed us to be the go-to PR partner for renowned brands and companies across a range of industries."

In addition to driving media strategy for funding rounds and deal announcements, partnerships and public offerings, Brandstyle Gaming will support early and late-stage companies in the gaming space for Public Relations campaigns, Integrated PR and Marketing, Strategic Planning, Event Management, Reputation Management, Leadership changes and more.  

The launch of Brandstyle Gaming took place on June 6th with the agency's ongoing Connecting Great People event series: The Future of Web3 Gaming & the Metaverse featuring a round table discussion in New York City with the gaming industry's leading stakeholders and journalists. 

About BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS The PR Behind the BRAND.  Brandstyle Communications is a globally recognized PR agency that thoughtfully utilizes integrated communications and other strategic activities to drive exposure and awareness. The Brandstyle family is a diverse portfolio of emerging and established B2B and B2C companies in the Technology and Consumer sectors. Our brilliant team of industry experts are headquartered in NYC with offices in Los Angeles and New Orleans; share your goals with us and we'll share our ideas with you.

SOURCE Brandstyle Communications

