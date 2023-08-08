BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS LAUNCHES SKINCARE PRACTICE

News provided by

Brandstyle Communications

08 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

The Agency's First Dedicated Practice in its B2C Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS, one of America's fast-growing public relations agencies, announced today the launch of Brandstyle Skincare – a newly formed practice supporting a range of brands in the beauty, health and wellness categories.  Brandstyle Skincare will provide solutions for companies seeking highly specialized press coverage that shapes brand messaging, driving product visibility and desirability, building audience-specific narratives around funding announcements, leading awards programs, thought leadership and high-profile company initiatives. 

"Skincare builds on the dedicated areas of expertise we are launching within the agency," said Zoe Weisberg Coady, CEO of BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS. "We've had the opportunity to partner with some of the world's most iconic beauty and skincare brands connecting the dots between the 'who/ what/ why' and guiding and shaping an ever-changing narrative."

Brandstyle has a long history in the wellness, skincare, and health categories since its inception 15 years ago. The agency is focused on meeting the needs of a changing industry that's focused on the evolving role of the Founder, technology and beauty, innovation around distribution strategies and the rise of Biotech.

The agency officially kicked off its Skincare practice with a dedicated talk on the Future of Skincare in New York City on August 1st as part of its ongoing Connecting Great People series featuring informal, engaged discussions lead by industry experts.   

About BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS The PR Behind the BRAND.  Brandstyle Communications is a globally recognized PR agency that thoughtfully utilizes integrated communications and other strategic activities to drive exposure and awareness. The Brandstyle family is a diverse portfolio of emerging and established B2B and B2C companies in the Technology and Consumer sectors. Our brilliant team of industry experts are headquartered in NYC and located throughout the US ; share your goals with us and we'll share our ideas with you.

SOURCE Brandstyle Communications

