Brandstyle Communications Named Most Powerful Tech PR Firms Of 2018

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandstyle Communications, the New York-based integrated communications agency playing a role in the success of dynamic Technology and Consumer companies, has been named one of the Most Powerful Technology PR Firms of 2018 by The Observer. The Observer's Power List is a national compilation of the most innovative and transformative agencies that have achieved success leading remarkable work in Communications.



"Brandstyle Communications is excited to be named one of the Most Powerful Tech Firms of 2018," said Zoe Weisberg Coady, CEO and Founder. "I am incredibly proud of the PR and Social Media work our team has achieved on behalf of our B2B and B2C customers. We will continue to drive great, customized work in 2019 and maintain our company Principles that guide us in everything we do: Urgency, Creativity, Spirit and Solutions."



For five years, The Observer's Power List has been one of the most prestigious collections of industry leaders in public relations. Unlike standard industry rankings, which are based solely on revenue and/or size, The Observer considers the bigger picture, evaluating each agency's growth, culture, and campaign case studies to determine which companies drove maximum PR exposure and awareness on behalf of their clients in 2018. This year's list of honorees represents many different levels and facets of the competitive technology public relations industry, from visionaries, to trendsetters and companies-to-watch. Additional 2018 honorees include Weber Shandwick, Finn Partners, and Sunshine Sachs.



Read the full feature, here.

ABOUT BRANDSTYLE COMMUNICATIONS

Brandstyle Communications works with dynamic companies and the Founders and Entrepreneurs behind them to drive explicit awareness in the most thoughtful, authentic and culturally relevant ways possible. In addition to the Blockchain Division, the agency has Consumer and Technology (B2B, B2C) practices with clients including Amazon Robotics disruptor Locus Robotics; Money.Net, the financial data platform run by Bloomberg's Former Head of Commodities; drug discovery robotics company High-Res Biosolutions, as well as numerous sectors including direct-to-consumer, concept-driven fashion, wellness, hospitality, real estate, design, arts and culture. For more information, visit http://www.brandstylecommunications.com.

