Brandt Announces Plan To Create 1,000+ New Jobs

"There's no question that our people are the foundation of our success. In spite of some challenging times for the global economy, an incredible team effort has enabled us to sustain our business and weather the storm successfully," says Shaun Semple, Brandt Group of Companies CEO. "Looking ahead, the growth trend for Brandt is strong, so the timing is ideal to make a major investment in our team."

In the past ten years, Brandt has expanded their employee base by 140% to more than 3,400, with the pace of growth continuing to accelerate steadily. The newly announced hiring initiative will see the company's workforce grow by 30% overall with the largest individual gains occurring in the company's Hudson, IL, Regina, SK, and Saskatoon, SK locations.

The new hires will bolster Brandt's existing operations in industries from construction, forestry, and agriculture to rail, mining, and steel. The positions will include skilled trades, sales, finance, marketing, customer support, IT, and more as the company expands its support team to meet the needs of a rapidly growing customer base.

"Local support for our Hudson operation has been outstanding and we are eager to expand our commitment to local workers and to the community," concludes Semple. "The jobs that we are creating here are long-term - designed to break the hiring/layoff cycle that has somehow become the norm in recent years. People deserve the opportunity to build strong, satisfying careers!"

Interested applicants can view a current listing of the company's career opportunities and apply online at www.brandtjobs.com.

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies — headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada — is comprised of Brandt Agricultural Products, Brandt Engineered Products, Brandt Equipment Solutions, Brandt Road Rail, Brandt Positioning Technology, Brandt Truck Rigging & Trailers, Brandt Finance, Brandt Developments Ltd., Brandt Road Technology, Brandt Mineral Technology, and Brandt Tractor Ltd. — the world's largest privately-owned John Deere Construction & Forestry equipment dealer. Brandt has over 100 locations in Canada and the U.S., over 3,400 employees, and a growing international audience; serving the construction, forestry, agriculture, rail, mining, steel, and energy industries with unique custom products. Brandt is one of Canada's largest privately owned companies and is among an elite group of Platinum Club members of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

SOURCE Brandt Group of Companies