Brandt Expands its Outdoor Recreational Platform Offerings with Acquisition of Itinio

News provided by

Brandt Information Services

11 Dec, 2023, 12:00 ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandt Information Services ("Brandt" or the "Company"), a leading provider of outdoor recreational technology platforms, today announced the acquisition of Itinio Reservation Management Applications and Services ("Itinio"). Itinio is an enterprise-level central reservations management system servicing state parks agencies and county parks and recreation organizations.

Itinio, known for its flexible and powerful cloud-based reservations and management suite, has a foothold in the state parks agency marketplace with five established state agency relationships and over a dozen county- and municipal-level customers. With the support of Brandt, Itinio will continue to build upon its current successful agency partnerships through its established and scalable model for servicing clients both large and small. The acquisition of Itinio also bolsters Brandt's existing reservations offerings and strengthens its position in the outdoor recreation market.

Travis Warren, CEO at Brandt, stated: "Itinio has a strong reputation among parks and recreation administrators for providing top-notch customer service with its configurable solution. We are thrilled to welcome such a talented team at Itinio, who shares our values and approach. We look forward to transforming the outdoors experience together."

"Brandt's support will enable Itinio to continue providing industry-leading reservation functionality to outdoor recreational partners. Joining a well-respected organization in this space, Brandt, gives us the resources to live up to our clients' expectations and continue to grow," stated Dave McLean, Itinio Senior Account Director.

Since 2011, Brandt has grown strategically to become a market leader in outdoor recreational technology. The acquisition of Itinio by Brandt is the latest example of the Company's dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and providing unparalleled services to its clients. The integration of Itinio's trusted platform and offerings, including its reservation management system, is expected to result in an even more robust offering available to clients to meet the evolving needs of outdoor recreational organizations for years to come. Clients can expect a seamless transition, with both Brandt and Itinio teams working collaboratively to ensure uninterrupted services and support.

About Brandt

Brandt is the leading provider of licensing, registrations, reservations, and e-commerce solutions for the outdoor recreational market, providing simple, modern, and secure technology solutions to conservation agencies and their users. The company has successfully scaled in the outdoor recreational industry with products and services to support hunting, fishing, boating and camping transactions.

About Itinio

Itinio is a cloud-based reservations & management suite with responsive point-of-sale, e-commerce, and revenue-building yield management and marketing tools tailored to state, county, and municipal park operations. Renowned for its exemplary platform and services team, Itinio has been at the forefront of campgrounds and park entry management innovation.

Media Contact
Jonathan Keehner / Kate Thompson
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
212-355-4449

SOURCE Brandt Information Services

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.