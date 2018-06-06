BrandTotal Invited to Present to Morgan Stanley CTOs at 2018 Innovation Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTotal, provider of the leading agile marketing intelligence platform, announced today that it has been invited to present to Morgan Stanley CTOs at its prestigious CTO Innovation Summit, to take place June 6-7, in Palo Alto.

At the summit, BrandTotal's CEO and co-founder, Alon Leibovich, will share how leading consumer brands leverage BrandTotal's agile marketing platform to keep them ahead of the competition across all digital marketing channels.

"Consumer marketers are in the dark about their peers' marketing strategy due to the intense fragmentation and personalization in today's marketing channels," Leibovich said. "Using BrandTotal, CMOs and their media teams can rapidly adjust their marketing strategy based on real-time market inputs that shine a spotlight on marketing threats and opportunities."

BrandTotal's solution applies cyber methodologies together with artificial intelligence to the world of marketing. It collects data from various digital channels and consolidates them into coherent marketing campaigns, exposing the competition's targeting, segmentation, marketing goals and campaign performance.

CMOs can now uncover these so-called "dark marketing campaigns" and use the actionable insights provided by BrandTotal to reverse engineer other companies' marketing strategies.

Rooting out these and other actionable data in real-time enables agile marketers to adjust and implement new digital marketing strategies on the fly, keeping them ahead of the competition.

BrandTotal's presentation will take place Wednesday, June 6, at 4:30 pm at the conference in Palo Alto.

About BrandTotal

BrandTotal provides a marketing intelligence platform that enables brands to become agile marketers by reverse-engineering their peers' marketing strategy. The vast majority of digital marketing activities are not publicly viewable since they are targeted and personalized to specific audiences. By applying advanced cyber techniques and artificial intelligence, BrandTotal uncovers and analyzes these "dark" marketing efforts, illuminating competitors' strategies and tactics. Many of the most recognizable consumer brands use BrandTotal to discover marketing threats and opportunities in real time. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in New York.

