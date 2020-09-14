BrandTotal Raises $12 Million in Series B Round to Expand Brand Marketing Analytics Technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BrandTotal, the brand marketing analytics company providing social media competitive intelligence to brands and organizations, announced today that it has raised $12 million in its Series B investment round.

The Series B round was led by INcapital Ventures, in participation with Maor Investments, Glilot Capital Partners, Flint Capital, KDC Media Fund, and FJ Labs.

Today's announcement brings the total capital raised by BrandTotal to $20 million to date

to date The company plans on expanding product, data science, sales and marketing efforts in New York as well as internationally

"Closing a major funding round during these times of economic uncertainty is testament to the promise that our investors see in BrandTotal," said Alon Leibovich, CEO and co-founder, of BrandTotal. "Consumer-focused enterprises are missing a crucial data source in paid social media, which has proven to be the connective tissue of brand marketing. This visibility is critical within the profitable but highly ephemeral social landscape - especially during a time when brands are looking to make the right marketing decisions as quickly and efficiently as possible."

BrandTotal works with leading businesses from global brands like L'Oreal to fast-growing DTC brands such as Resident — helping marketing teams understand the full spectrum of social strategy, performance, and consumer engagement within a given market category.

"BrandTotal is sitting on a trove of invaluable marketing intelligence and we're thrilled to be a part of their journey," said Natty Nashman, General Partner at INcapital Ventures, a Toronto based VC firm that focuses investments in growth-stage Israeli tech companies. "The company's growth and acquisition of Fortune-500 clients over the last 2 years has proven their viability and stickiness in the martech sector, and they've only scratched the surface."

BrandTotal's unique ability to provide full visibility into dark marketing campaigns across social media is powered by proprietary AI and NLP technology. This technology has given marketers access to competitive spend patterns and advertising volume, among other crucial insights. The company has leveraged this data set to closely measure the impact of COVID-19 and the recent Facebook boycott on the world's largest and most influential brands. The company flagged a stark drop in paid social advertising volume across the travel and hospitality industry, as well as a steep increase by food delivery services and telecom providers within the first 60 days of the COVID-19 lockdown precautions across the country. Brands have used these insights to make more informed decisions.

"As an early-stage BrandTotal partner, it's exciting to watch the company grow and evolve to meet the needs of our brand. We've seen them use their data to build new and innovative products that are changing the way we approach and measure our marketing campaigns. The platform allows us to apply principles of performance marketing to the way we measure brand goals" said Gil Efrati, Chief Marketing Officer at Resident. "Having access to this data gives our media and creative teams a competitive edge in paid social that we would have only dreamed of a few years ago."

"Through continued research, development and close collaboration with our core clients, we've honed in on an analytics deficiency at the top of the consumer marketing funnel, where brands are unable to properly quantify their brand marketing and awareness campaign, continued Leibovich. "What we've done with our data set, is created a rubric for marketing teams to properly quantify brand marketing campaigns using the discipline and precision of performance measurement."

A portion of the new capital will be applied towards the development and launch of BrandTotal's new product offering for marketing teams, in addition to expanding into new markets and scaling both sales and marketing teams to drive revenue growth.

BrandTotal was founded in 2016 in Tel Aviv and is a graduate of the Microsoft Scaleup Program and Oracle Startup Accelerator.

About BrandTotal

BrandTotal provides brand marketing analytics & insights for marketing decision makers. The Agile Marketing Intelligence platform enables marketers to better understand social competitive intelligence by providing full visibility into a brand's competitive landscape, with real-time updates into virtually any brand's marketing activity. Understand who they're targeting, where their ads are appearing, what platforms they are using, and all of their creatives and core messages. Most importantly, the platform provides actionable insights into how to execute on an opportunity in real time.

