BrandTuitive Rebrands DRG with a Unique and Differentiating Visual Brand Identity

The website and supporting marketing materials feature a bold, geometric color-block pattern that balances DRG's expert sophistication with the approachability and authenticity they deliver to their clients. This dramatically redesigned website has DRG stand alone in their competitive set to help prospective clients better understand what sets them apart.

BrandTuitive has also redesigned all of the DRG marketing and presentation materials to reflect the new brand identity.

About BrandTuitive

BrandTuitive is a full-service branding and marketing agency based in New York City. They reveal the truth of brands and how they uniquely fulfill the unmet needs of their constituents. Those strategic insights are then delivered in powerful, brand messaging and results-driven marketing creative. From global powerhouse brands to quickly emerging startups, BrandTuitive's clients range across a variety of industries. For more information, visit www.brandtuitive.com.

