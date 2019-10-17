Brandwatch Bolsters Board & C-Suite for Next Phase of Growth

BRIGHTON, England, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brandwatch introduces new board and executive team members as the $100m-revenue business pushes for global growth and expansion within the newly defined digital consumer intelligence market category.

The new talent will play a lead role in the growth of Brandwatch's business as it moves beyond its heritage in social listening. The company's evolution into a digital consumer intelligence specialist responds to a market need to better understand consumers and compete in the digital era.

Guy Berruyer joins Brandwatch as Chairman of its board. Also currently Chairman of the Board for Softomotive, Berruyer most notably served as CEO of Sage for 17 years where he helped scale the business to over £1bn in revenue and over 10,000 employees.

Another addition to the board, Fergus Gloster joins as a Non Executive Director, a role he also holds at Teamwork.com, Condeco and Brightpearl. Prior to these, Gloster was one of the founders of Salesforce's European commercial presence and led Marketo's European growth for over four years.

Having most recently led customer success at HubSpot, Eva Klein takes the helm as Chief Customer Officer. Klein also led global teams at Constant Contact, Invoca, Enservio and FatWallet, Inc., bringing more than 20 years of experience in guiding customers towards their goals.

Dan Freund steps into the Chief Sales Officer position after two years in the same role at QuickBase. Prior to this, Freund worked at Oracle for more than 16 years, where he grew the OracleDirect (now Oracle Digital) division from $700 million to more than $1.2 billion in yearly revenue while overseeing a 2,000-person team.

Lastly, earlier this year Ian Collins joined as Chief Financial Officer. Collins brings over 25 years experience with roles including Global Finance Director at Christie's, Finance Director at Twentieth Century Fox, CFO at Marv Films and 10 years in senior finance roles at EMI.

Following the successful merger with Crimson Hexagon last October, which combined industry-leading experience and the best of both technologies, the company launched its new flagship product, Consumer Research, last month and acquired ad-tech innovator Qriously to provide real-time, prompted digital surveys with global reach.

"This next chapter for Brandwatch will see more growth and an expansion of our offerings in digital consumer intelligence," said Giles Palmer, CEO of Brandwatch. "We've hired executives and non-executives who are capable of running a company many times our size. It's an ambitious move and the best team I've ever worked with. I feel privileged to lead them, and I'm excited to see what we can build to help our customers be more successful."

