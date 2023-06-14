Brandwatch's 'Change Makers' Report Unveils Top 10 Trailblazers of 2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandwatch, the leading enterprise social suite, today unveils its inaugural Change Makers Report which celebrates the 10 boldest organizations, brands, and individuals who have transcended their respective industries to evolve culture globally.

The report is a result of carefully segmented and analyzed data mixed with expert research, and harnesses the power of recently-announced advancements now embedded in Brandwatch's AI Engine, Iris, to help identify and vet the most influential players of 2023. These latest revelations in GPT tech enable Brandwatch and its clients to tap into and act upon new movements and forces of change across media, culture, and consumer behavior.

For this report Brandwatch defined Change Makers as those using their influence and following to trailblaze new frontiers – through curiosity, creativity, innovation, and action. That presence and those fanbases, in 2023, largely manifest themselves across a digital landscape of social networks, forums, blogs, and media coverage. Their influence reshapes the immediate conversation, and ultimately transforms consumer habits and public opinion on an unprecedented scale.

"The 10 Change Makers we've identified are influencing the cultural zeitgeist through their boldness, as well as the connection and trust they've built with their audiences," said Carrie Parker, Chief Marketing Officer at Brandwatch. "Not only is Brandwatch celebrating that boldness and impact through the Change Makers Report, we're empowering others to become agents of change in their own right – by helping them identify the moments meaningful to their brand at the right time to be able to take action."

The 2023 Change Makers Report can be accessed here. For more information on how Brandwatch is helping our customers spark change, the cutting-edge AI at the core of our suite, or where Brandwatch looks to innovate in the future visit Brandwatch.com or email us at [email protected].

About Brandwatch

Brandwatch is the world's premier social suite, empowering over 5,000 of the world's most admired companies to understand and engage with customers at the speed of social.

Combining pioneering, AI-enriched digital consumer intelligence with industry-leading social media management tools, Brandwatch offers a complementary suite of specialized, best-in-class products and services that support intelligently connected workflows. With Brandwatch, brands and agencies can adapt and thrive in today's fast moving digital world by making smarter decisions and executing data-driven social strategies at every customer touchpoint.

Operating and serving clients the world over, Brandwatch has 15 offices across the globe and more than 1,000 employees worldwide. Brandwatch is a Cision Company.

