BrandYourself.com to Provide Free Social Media Clean Up Tool to Any Athlete Entering the 2019 NFL Draft

NEW YORK, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reputation management & privacy company BrandYourself.com is providing complimentary access to its premium Social Media Clean Up tool to any athlete entering the 2019 NFL draft.

"We've all seen how a single social media post from years past can do serious harm to someone's career. Like many young people, these players have been on social media for their entire lives. However, unlike most, they are about to be put under a level of public scrutiny akin to a public figure. They deserve the ability to clean up and provide context around their own online presence," states BrandYourself CEO Patrick Ambron.

BrandYourself's web-based software uses machine learning technology to scan a user's social media accounts and identify any posts or images that could be deemed unprofessional. This includes mentions of profanity, drugs, alcohol, sex, crime, bullying, polarizing topics as well as derogatory, offensive and unprofessional language. It also flags images that contain alcohol, drugs, lewd gestures, weapons, and nudity.

Once a post has been flagged, the user has the option to delete the post via the software. The tool's machine learning engine has learned from over 250 million posts and photos to accurately flag potentially damaging items.

To redeem: From now through April 25, 2019, athletes entering the 2019 NFL Draft can:

Sign up for a free account at brandyourself.com

Email nfldraft@brandyourself.com requesting access to the premium Social Media Cleanup tool. Requests must be sent from a University or college issued email address.

BrandYourself's software suite also includes tools to improve the Google results for a user's name, build a personal brand as well as remove exposed private information online.

More about BrandYourself

BrandYourself.com provides software and services to help individuals as well as businesses clean up, improve, and protect their online reputation and privacy. BrandYourself has been named an Inc 5000 "Fastest Growing Company", "Best Entrepreneurial Company in America" by Entrepreneur Magazine, and declared "Best Online Reputation Services for Individuals" by Business News Daily. BrandYourself also appeared on ABC's Shark Tank where they walked away from a $2 million offer & BBC's Dragons' Den where they secured the highest valuation deal in the show's history. Get your free Reputation & Privacy Report at https://brandyourself.com .

SOURCE BRAND YOURSELF