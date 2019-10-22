Brandywine Homes to Hold Grand Opening at Oliva, Offering 25 Townhomes in Duarte, Calif., on October 26

DUARTE, Calif., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandywine Homes will hold a grand opening at Oliva, a community offering 25 chic, three-story townhomes starting in the high $500,000s in the San Gabriel Valley on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two professionally decorated model homes will be open for viewing at 956 Huntington Drive, Duarte, Calif.

Brandywine Homes - Oliva Rendering

"With gorgeous views of the San Gabriel Mountains and access to all the great jobs, schools and recreation that San Gabriel Valley has to offer, this community has something for everyone," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing for Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "We're certain home buyers will love these open, bright homes with beautiful appointments, and we can't wait to show them off."

The spacious tri-level townhomes offer three- and four-bedrooms, along with three-and-a-half baths ranging from approximately 1,773 to 1,913 square feet. All floorplans include ensuite bedrooms on the first floor; one plan also includes a second-story deck. Gourmet kitchens come with convenient islands, granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances and traditional or walk-in pantries.

Contemporary designs feature open floor plans with large great rooms on the second level, private courtyards and attached two-car garages with gated entry patios. Green features include tankless water heaters, energy-efficient heating and air conditioning, recessed LED lighting and plumbing for solar and car-charging systems.

Oliva includes community open space with barbecues and picnic tables.

Oliva is conveniently located off of the 210 Freeway and in close proximity to the Metro Gold Line within the acclaimed Duarte Unified School District. Additionally, it is close to the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, Monrovia Canyon Park, the City of Hope Medical Center and in walking distance of an abundance of retail and restaurants.

More information is available by calling (626) 658-8856.

