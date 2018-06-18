BrandZ Data Reveals Link Between Disruption, Creativity and Great Advertising

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/513554/Kantar_Millward_Brown_Logo.jpg )



The findings, unveiled today on the Innovation Stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of International Creativity as part of the session on Disruptive Creativity: The New Model for Marketers , explain how every company can learn from the way that brands like Disney, Apple and Netflix have utilised consumer perceptions to drive brand value to new heights.

The research breaks down the role that consumer perception of creativity, disruption and great advertising plays in building brand value over time by analysing BrandZ's 3.6 million consumer interviews comparing perceptions of 122,000 brands in 51 markets over the last 12 years.

The results show that:

Brands that consumers perceive as creative but not disruptive have grown their brand value by an average of 69% over that period;

Brands that consumers perceive as disruptive - seen to be 'shaking things up' - but not creative have grown even more, boosting brand value by 123% over the same period;

Brands that consumers perceive to have both creativity and disruption at the heart of their businesses have performed even better, generating an average brand value growth of 154%; and

Brands that consumers perceive to combine creativity and disruption with great advertising have performed the best, boosting average brand values by 265%.

The data demonstrates that brands with disruptive creativity at the heart of their business can use it as an engine to fuel advantageous consumer perceptions. The converse is that average declines of 14% were found for brands that scored in the bottom third for perceptions of both disruption and creativity.

"Having disruptive creativity at the heart of a business is about more than product and R&D, and being creative is not just about communications. The best way for brands to influence consumer perception is through effective communications, by experimenting with new formats and, most importantly, by delivering a great brand experience." said Doreen Wang, Global Head of BrandZ at Kantar Millward Brown.

The findings will be presented by Wang as part of a panel session featuring marketing leads from Ancestry.com, Deliveroo and the world's fastest-growing electric car brand BYD.

"What matters most is the consumer's perception of your offering. If you are disruptively creative but it isn't felt by the consumer then that effort is worthless. But if they feel it, and it is supported by great advertising then you can supercharge your brand's growth," said Wang. "It is no surprise that the fastest risers and newcomers in our annual BrandZ ranking of the Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands are seen by consumers as highly creatively disruptive."

The companies in the BrandZ Global Top 100 2018 that have successfully delivered disruptive creativity to the consumer are Disney (137, where 100 is the average score for a brand) and Apple (135), with brands such as Netflix (130), Amazon (128) and JD.com (127), also scoring highly on disruptive creativity.

High scores for disruptive creativity can also been seen among the five-fastest risers in the BrandZ Global Top 100, with Tesla, Netflix, JD.com, Tencent, Maotai averaging 126, while the eight newcomers to the ranking (JD.com, Uber, SF Express, Instagram, Adidas, BCA, HP, Spectrum) averaged 117. The seven brands that fell out of the BrandZ Top 100 for 2018 scored 106 on this metric.

"Creative disruption is something that has to evolve and be applied every day across the entire company and needs to be experienced by the consumer across all touchpoints.

The most innovative brands are constantly looking at how they can continue improving the life of the consumer. Shaking things up means never being satisfied with today," said Wang.

About BrandZ

Carried out by WPP's marketing and brand consultancy Kantar Millward Brown, BrandZ is the world's largest and most definitive brand equity platform. It reflects the brands that are integrated into today's consumer lifestyles. It is the only brand valuation study to combine interviews with over three million consumers globally with analysis of the financial and business performance of each company (using data from Bloomberg and Kantar Worldpanel).

In order to identify the dollar amount a brand contributed to the overall value of a corporation, BrandZ combines measures of brand equity based on interviews with over three million consumers about thousands of brands, with rigorous analysis of the financial and business performance of each company (using data from Bloomberg and Kantar Worldpanel). The BrandZ rankings are the only brand valuations in the world that take into account what people think about the brands they buy.



About Kantar Millward Brown

Kantar Millward Brown is a leading global research agency specialising in advertising effectiveness, strategic communication, media and digital, and brand equity research. The company helps clients grow great brands through comprehensive research-based qualitative and quantitative solutions. Kantar Millward Brown operates in more than 55 countries and is part of WPP's Kantar group, one of the world's leading data, insight and consultancy companies. Learn more at www.millwardbrown.com.

Cannes Lions panel debate: The Creative Bottom Line: How Disruptive Creativity Drives Financial Success on the Innovation Stage, Palais II, 1300, Monday 18th June with:

· Doreen Wang, Global Head of BrandZ at Kantar Millward Brown, will be joined on the Palais II Innovation stage by:

· Vineet Mehra, CMO at Ancestry.com

· Emily Kraftman, Head of Marketing UK and Ireland at Deliveroo

· Micheal Austin, Vice President of BYD

