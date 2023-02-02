Brandzooka Adds Rob McKinney as Chief Product Officer

The former VP of Product at Strive Health brings decades of digital-industry experience to the Boulder-based self-service digital advertising platform

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandzooka, the widely known platform for automating media planning and buying and democratizing online advertising for millions of users worldwide, announced today that Rob McKinney is joining as the company's Chief Product Officer.

Brandzooka's Chief Product Officer Rob McKinney

With more than two decades of digital industry leadership, McKinney most recently served as Vice President of Product Management at Strive Health in Denver, where he helped build the technology organization from inception to a team of more than 100 product, engineering, data science and IT professionals. During his tenure at Strive, the company secured a $140 million Series B (led by Alphabet's Capital G) and grew into the nation's leader in tech-enabled value-based kidney care managing more than 56,000 patients.

"Having spent time at both Fortune 500 companies and startups, I recognized Brandzooka as the rare company that can immediately serve both," said McKinney. "However, for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs, it's an absolute game changer. When you always need more hours in the day and must put every single dollar to work, Brandzooka gives you access to self-service programmatic advertising like no one else in the market."

Prior to Strive Health, McKinney held leadership positions at Homebot, Peterson's and Welltok.

McKinney served in the U.S. Navy from 1995 to 1999 and is a staunch advocate of military veterans in the workplace. He has also advised early-stage companies and mentors new and aspiring technical leaders.

"Rob brings an incredible background leading and scaling technical and product organizations to the Brandzooka team," said Brandzooka CEO Kelly Dotseth. "I couldn't be more excited to have him on board as Brandzooka enters our next phase of growth."

At the end of 2022, Brandzooka launched a new version of its technology delivering on the same powerful value proposition of being the easiest-to-use self-service advertising platform. The company's new platform expands on previous offerings by adding enhanced conversion tracking capabilities, digital audio inventory, white-label offerings for agencies, more robust team management and user-permissions capabilities and more.

Brandzooka, which was founded in 2015 by a group including Alex Bogusky and CEO Kelly Dotseth, has been disrupting the media landscape by making it possible for companies and agencies of any size to place targeted ads on primetime TV and premium digital properties worldwide for as little as $5. Brandzooka has been named to the Inc. 5000 list, Inc magazine's prestigious list honoring America's fastest-growing businesses, for the last three years.

Businesses and agencies curious about Brandzooka's digital-advertising offerings can sign up for an account or book a demo at brandzooka.com.

About Brandzooka

Brandzooka believes in a world where the size of ideas matters more than the size of budgets. It places the power of video advertising into the hands of any company or agency with any size marketing budget. Its digital advertising platform makes it easy and cost-effective for anyone to execute highly targeted advertising campaigns across the biggest sites online and on TV. It democratizes the digital advertising landscape by giving users large and small the same access and reach formerly available only to giant advertisers—reaching every channel and every network. Visit www.brandzooka.com for more information.

