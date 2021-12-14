BRANDZOOKA Appoints Tech Growth Leader Perry Quinn Chief Revenue Officer

Quinn has held leadership positions in growth at digital advertising technology companies Lijit Networks, acquired by Federated Media, and Linksmart, acquired by Viglink. Most recently, Quinn served as senior vice president of Business Innovation Development at the National Restaurant Association where his duties included leading the teams and businesses of State Relations, Expert Exchanges (Communities and Events), Marketplace (Affinity program), Membership, Sponsorship Sales, and Business Development.

While at the National Restaurant Association, Quinn developed a strong appreciation for entrepreneurs in small businesses across the country who drive a material portion of the U.S. economy ($670B in 2020) and jobs (12.5M in 2020). "I saw an incredible opportunity for Brandzooka to help these critically important small-and mid-size businesses with industry-leading technologies. Brandzooka's any-size-budget, powerful-yet-beautifully simple self-service platform gives these businesses a seat at the digital advertising table that they haven't had before," says Quinn.

Concurrently, Quinn is an advisor to multiple early-stage companies and is a mentor at the Techstars Boulder and "Farm to Fork" (Minneapolis) accelerator programs.

"Fueled by impressive growth in the digital and connected television (CTV) space, Brandzooka is at an exciting inflection point," says Dotseth. "I've admired Perry's work leading teams in and outside of the ad-tech realm for years; I can't think of a better leader to join the Brandzooka team right now. I'm excited and honored to have him on board to spearhead growth across sales and marketing functions as we take the company to the next level."

Brandzooka's model provides small and midsize brands and agencies access to powerful digital advertising technology once only available to massive agencies and holding companies. Brandzooka makes it possible for companies of any size to place targeted ads on primetime TV and premium digital properties worldwide for as little as $5.

About Brandzooka

Brandzooka believes in a world where the size of your idea matters more than the size of your budget. We place the power of digital advertising into the hands of any company or agency with any size marketing budget. Our platform makes it easy and cost-effective for anyone to execute highly targeted advertising campaigns across the largest sites online and on TV. We democratize the advertising world by giving users large and small the same access and reach formerly available only to giant advertisers. Visit brandzooka.com for more information.

Contact: Steve Sapka, [email protected]

SOURCE Brandzooka