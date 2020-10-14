Brandzooka Raises $5.6 Million In Series A Funding And Appoints New CEO

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandzooka, the leading self-service programmatic platform democratizing the digital advertising landscape for brands and agencies, has closed $5.6 million in Series A funding, bringing its total funding to date to $10.1 million.

Founded in 2015 by a group including Alex Bogusky and Kelly Dotseth, who has now stepped into the CEO role, Brandzooka is disrupting the media landscape by making it possible for companies and agencies of any size to place targeted ads on primetime TV and premium digital properties worldwide for as little as $5.

The new funding comes at a time of explosive growth: Brandzooka's monthly recurring revenue has tripled since the beginning of 2020. The Series A will set the company up for continued growth in 2021—specifically, accelerating platform development and expanding its marketing, media and sales teams. Investors participating in the new round include Mark IV Capital, Lagomaj Capital, Sweet Moose Enterprises, Rockies Venture Fund and Batshit Crazy Ventures.

"We bring power to the user by taking targeting and media that was traditionally unattainable for all but the largest advertisers and giving it to anybody and everybody," Alex Bogusky said. "Brandzooka takes all the jargon and technical mumbo jumbo and translates it into plain English and then automates the rest. Media has yet to be truly democratized. Small advertisers have been missing a seat at the table. Brandzooka is that seat—that really hits home for me. We see small advertisers and small agencies building their businesses on the platform in the same way I built my agency, by taking early advantage of a tool that's levelling the playing field."

As CEO, Dotseth will focus on setting the company's overarching strategy—as well as managing investor relationships and institutional financing and overseeing the company's marketing, media, sales, product and partnerships teams. Adam Edelman, who had been serving as Brandzooka's interim president, will step into the chairman role.

"Given the shift of marketing budgets to digital and the embrace of self-service solutions like ours that help remote teams be more effective, Brandzooka is well-positioned for growth in the COVID era and beyond," Dotseth said. "We're thankful to be in a space that's thriving in these difficult times, and I'm excited for what's ahead."

"Kelly is an incredibly talented executive, and there's no better person to lead Brandzooka," said Edelman, who contributed to the Series A through his fund, Sweet Moose Enterprises. "The company has an incredible opportunity right now, and I'm convinced that we have the right leadership to execute."

Brandzooka believes in a world where the size of your idea matters more than the size of your budget. We place the power of video advertising into the hands of any company or agency with any size marketing budget. Our video-advertising platform makes it easy and cost-effective for anyone to execute highly targeted video-advertising campaigns across the biggest sites online and on TV. We democratize online video advertising by giving users large and small the same access and reach formerly available only to giant advertisers—reaching every channel and every network. Visit www.brandzooka.com for more.

