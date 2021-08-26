Brandzooka Ranks in the Top 1000 of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Brandzooka is on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We're excited to make a second appearance on the Inc. 5000," said Kelly Dotseth, Brandzooka's Founder & CEO. "Brandzooka's self-service digital marketing platform gives businesses and agencies of all sizes access to premium inventory that historically, only the largest companies in the world have had access to. Now more than ever, we believe it's important to continue to give companies access to powerful digital distribution mediums - the channels that make it possible for the world to hear your messages."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

Brandzooka believes in a world where the size of your idea matters more than the size of your budget. We place the power of digital advertising into the hands of any company or agency with any size marketing budget. Our self-service advertising platform makes it easy and cost-effective for anyone to execute highly-targeted digital advertising campaigns across the largest sites online and on TV. We democratize digital advertising by giving users large and small the same access and reach formerly available only to giant advertisers—reaching every digital channel and every network. Visit brandzooka.com for more.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places.

