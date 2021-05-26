Brane Capital President Jerome Dwight to Participate in Global DCA's Crypto Connection 2021 Conference, Featuring Mark Cuban, Mike Novogratz

OTTAWA, Ontario, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Capital, a leading North American cryptocurrency custodian, announced today that Jerome Dwight, the company's president, will participate in the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association's (Global DCA) Crypto Connection 2021 Conference. The conference's speakers include prominent crypto investors Mark Cuban and Mark Novogratz.

Prior to joining Brane in February 2021, Dwight served as CEO for Bank of New York Mellon's Canadian operations, and as Global Market Head at RBC, as well as extensive leadership experience in fintech. He recently delivered a keynote at the 2021 Canadian Fintech Summit on the implications of blockchain and crypto for the financial services sector.

"Brane has rapidly established itself as a leader in digital asset custody by combining cutting-edge technology, a robust risk management framework, and a regulatory-first approach driven by our experienced leadership team," said Dwight. "Industry participation and collaboration is essential to instilling confidence and credibility in the blockchain ecosystem, and we're pleased to support Global DCA's efforts to advance those objectives."

Global DCA's Crypto Connection 2021 conference is focused on the rapid institutional adoption of cryptocurrency and digital assets. Dwight will be featured on a panel on servicing of digital assets on Tuesday, June 8th at 3:00 pm EDT.

Participants can register to access the panel discussion and conference at: https://bit.ly/2QOIcMG

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service, is ISO 27001 certified – first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 — the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with numerous provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime.

