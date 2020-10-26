Brane Inc Welcomes New Advisors Wellington Advocacy and Former Ambassador Bruno Saccomani

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane Inc., a leading digital asset custodian service, announced today that Wellington Advocacy has joined its Advisory Board. Representing Wellington Advocacy is Canada's former Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Republic of Iraq, RCMP Superintendent (Ret.) Bruno Saccomani.

As a member of the Advisory Board, Saccomani and Wellington Advocacy will work to establish strong relationships with law enforcement agencies who routinely seize cryptocurrency and seek the secure and safe-keeping of those assets.

"Bruno Saccomani's keen understanding of the law enforcement landscape, together with Wellington Advocacy's network of public officials, will support the growth of Brane Inc.," said Nick Koolsbergen, CEO of Wellington Advocacy. "We are excited about Brane's innovative solutions and look forward to working with them to advance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies across the country."

Prior to serving as ambassador, Saccomani had a distinguished career spanning 28 years in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, including serving as Officer-in-Charge of the Prime Minister's Protection Detail Branch. In this capacity he was responsible for the strategy and tactics required to protect the Prime Minister of Canada and his family at home and abroad. Saccomani has significant experience working with law enforcement and government agencies around the world.

"There are tens of millions of dollars worth of digital assets being seized by law enforcement agencies across Canada. Brane is excited to work with Wellington Advocacy and the former Ambassador to speak to those agencies and offer our digital asset custodial services." Adam Miron, Executive Chairman, Brane Inc.

Wellington Advocacy is a public affairs firm whose associates have decades of experience serving as senior advisors in Canada's highest political offices, including those of former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Premier Jason Kenney, Premier Doug Ford and former Premier Christy Clark. Led by Koolsbergen, Wellington Advocacy offers services in government relations, strategic communications and campaign strategy. Previously, Koolsergen served as Chief of Staff and Campaign Director to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, as former Premier Christy Clark's Chief of Staff, as Director of Issues Management to former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, and as a senior advisor to numerous federal Cabinet Ministers.

Founded in 2017, Brane is a blockchain innovation company. Brane helps organizations understand and unlock the power of the blockchain and digital assets. Brane Vault, its digital asset custody service is ISO 27001 certified - first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST Tier 4 - the first company in Canada, in any industry, to receive such certification. Brane Vault offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and is fully insured against theft and crime. Brane partners with organizations big and small and continues to develop new products.



For more information, please contact:

Adam Miron, Executive Chairman

Telephone: 1.613.986.2422

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Brane Inc