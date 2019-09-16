BraneCell Presents On-location Quantum Processors for Chemical, O&G and Industry 4.0
Announces Dr. Bongani Nkosi as a BraneCell partner helping to develop qubit materials, enabling decentralized processing, to bring the power of quantum computing to a wide range of beneficiaries.
Sep 16, 2019, 08:31 ET
BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BraneCell is developing a qubit array material system, aimed at facilitating distributed, ambient quantum coprocessing. We recently presented the revolutionary benefits of heterogeneous quantum processing, for pharmaceuticals, chemistry and engineering-based industries in Boston, USA; and for Vision 2030 in Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Next BraneCell's CEO is invited to present in The Hague, Netherlands on 29 & 30 October 2019 at the IQT conference.
The main players in quantum information processing are among the biggest corporations focused on making ultra-cold, "mainframe" quantum-enhanced cloud products, therefore without edge processing capability. Their remote cloud approach may have limited applications and a limited set of privileged users.
On the other hand, BraneCell's decentralized quantum coprocessor technology could enable forward-deployed, on-site quantum enhanced processing, a crucial feature for keeping computational results in-house, yet available to more users. Such on-site QPU-based hardware enables fit-for-purpose hybrid systems on a chip. The number of applications for purpose-built, heterogeneous QPU edge systems exceeds quantum cloud services by an order-of-magnitude and together they would fundamentally renew the information technology and semiconductor materials industries.
BraneCell's leader, Dr. Chris Papile, noted: "A quantum gestalt is emerging, which challenges our macroscopic-based human intuition. From this gestalt a profound change in society will emerge. Not only will it usher-in Industry 4.0, but also, it has prompted a struggle over the foundation of reality itself."
Dr. Papile added: "We are happy to announce the addition of Dr. Bongani Nkosi, as a BraneCell partner." Dr. Nkosi is the former Head of Research & Development at Sasol, the well-known multinational. His work involved leading the division for computational chemistry and modelling. He is well published in the scientific/patent literature, while at University of Waterloo, GE Plastics and Sasol, including, transition metal clusters placed within 3D zeolite nanostructures and Mössbauer studies of 197Au on carbon.
Dr. Nkosi said: "It is a great pleasure to be part of BraneCell. BraneCell's technology platform can facilitate CO2-free chemicals, energy storage and many on-location optimization and controls problems. The industry is about to go through a reset, that reset should benefit everyone. We look forward to meeting you in The Hague."
