BraneCell Presents On-location Quantum Processors for Chemical, O&G and Industry 4.0

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BraneCell is developing a qubit array material system, aimed at facilitating distributed, ambient quantum coprocessing. We recently presented the revolutionary benefits of heterogeneous quantum processing, for pharmaceuticals, chemistry and engineering-based industries in Boston, USA; and for Vision 2030 in Al Khobar, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Next BraneCell's CEO is invited to present in The Hague, Netherlands on 29 & 30 October 2019 at the IQT conference.

BraneCell Dr. Christopher Papile on the podium in Dubai, UAE

The main players in quantum information processing are among the biggest corporations focused on making ultra-cold, "mainframe" quantum-enhanced cloud products, therefore without edge processing capability. Their remote cloud approach may have limited applications and a limited set of privileged users.

On the other hand, BraneCell's decentralized quantum coprocessor technology could enable forward-deployed, on-site quantum enhanced processing, a crucial feature for keeping computational results in-house, yet available to more users. Such on-site QPU-based hardware enables fit-for-purpose hybrid systems on a chip. The number of applications for purpose-built, heterogeneous QPU edge systems exceeds quantum cloud services by an order-of-magnitude and together they would fundamentally renew the information technology and semiconductor materials industries.

BraneCell's leader, Dr. Chris Papile, noted: "A quantum gestalt is emerging, which challenges our macroscopic-based human intuition. From this gestalt a profound change in society will emerge. Not only will it usher-in Industry 4.0, but also, it has prompted a struggle over the foundation of reality itself."

Dr. Papile added: "We are happy to announce the addition of Dr. Bongani Nkosi, as a BraneCell partner." Dr. Nkosi is the former Head of Research & Development at Sasol, the well-known multinational. His work involved leading the division for computational chemistry and modelling. He is well published in the scientific/patent literature, while at University of Waterloo, GE Plastics and Sasol, including, transition metal clusters placed within 3D zeolite nanostructures and Mössbauer studies of 197Au on carbon.

Dr. Nkosi said: "It is a great pleasure to be part of BraneCell. BraneCell's technology platform can facilitate CO 2 -free chemicals, energy storage and many on-location optimization and controls problems. The industry is about to go through a reset, that reset should benefit everyone. We look forward to meeting you in The Hague."

Media Contact:

Lydia Kamini, MBA

+1 (857) 529-7151

221654@email4pr.com

www.BraneCell.com

SOURCE BraneCell