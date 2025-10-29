Branford Castle-Backed GPT Industries Electrifies with Acquisition of Integrated Rectifier Technologies

NEW YORK and BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners ("Branford Castle"), a North America-focused private equity firm, today announced that its portfolio company GPT Industries LLC ("GPT") has acquired Integrated Rectifier Technologies Inc. ("IRT"), a respected Alberta, Canada-based manufacturer of transformer rectifiers and related products for the worldwide cathodic protection industry. IRT marks the first acquisition of GPT, a platform investment of Branford Castle's Fund II.

The strategic acquisition of IRT unites GPT's expertise in flange isolation technology and remote asset monitoring with IRT's long-standing reputation for reliable rectifier systems, further broadening GPT's role in helping operators mitigate corrosion and maintain asset integrity across energy and infrastructure sectors.

"The energy and infrastructure sectors are seeing increased demand for pipeline safety solutions that bolster product reliability and deliver innovation for the future. This combination will enable both companies to extend their impact across new and existing industries, and we're excited to support the GPT team as they accelerate growth," said Marilyn Yang, Principal at Branford Castle.

Darin Lane, CEO of GPT Industries, said, "Together, we'll enhance the technologies that support corrosion mitigation efforts, improve monitoring capabilities, and ultimately deliver greater value to our partners. We look forward to working together to offer customers more products and solutions."

The acquisition aligns with GPT's strategy of growth through partnership and technology advancement, reinforcing its commitment to supporting customers in safeguarding vital assets and extending the life of critical infrastructure.

Branford Castle and GPT were advised by their legal counsel Stikeman Elliott in Canada and Akerman in the US. O2 Sponsor Finance, a division of Old Second National Bank, provided the debt financing for the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About GPT Industries

Based in Denver, Colorado, GPT is a world leader in pipeline sealing, electrical isolation products, and remote asset integrity monitoring systems. GPT's products serve the oil & gas, water/wastewater, hydrogen, and infrastructure industries globally, combining engineering expertise and advanced technology to enhance safety, performance, and operational efficiency.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle is a private market investor focused on lower middle-market investments across North America. With more than 35 years of helping to grow businesses, the firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford Castle prides itself on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford Castle has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products, specialty materials, test and measurement, business services and logistics.

