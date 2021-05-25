Branford Castle Fund II's Size Nearly Doubles Fund I Reflecting Fund I Top Quartile Performance

NEW YORK, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a New York-based private equity firm, is pleased to announce the closing of its second fund (Fund II) at $205.5 million in commitments. This is a near doubling of its first fund (Fund I) of $116.9 million.

"Fund I has generated a 47.1% Gross IRR (26.3% Net), which helps make it one of the Top Quartile funds in the 2016 vintage (under $500 million in size). Net Fund IRRs above 14.3% qualify as Top Quartile," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of Branford. Comparative returns information was provided by Preqin, a source of financial data to the alternative assets market, based on the most recent data reported to it by year-end 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

"We appreciate all of our investors that have joined us," continued Mr. Castle. "Moreover, we look forward to continuing our strategy of making control investments in niche market leading businesses with under $100 million in transaction value. We think that our differentiated investment strategy, our approach to sourcing and our experienced team are key contributors to the success of Fund I, and we expect all of these factors to serve us well in Fund II."

"Fund II is off to a strong start with the acquisitions of Fibrix Filtration and Lafayette Instrument," said Laurence Lederer, senior managing director. "We have begun working with management of these businesses to accelerate their growth trajectories and are excited by the early results."

Branford Castle is a private market investor focusing on lower-middle-market investments, with a more than 30+ year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with less than $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it develops with its portfolio company managers. Branford has particular expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, business services and logistics.

