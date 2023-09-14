BRANFORD CASTLE PARTNERS SURGES AHEAD: ANNOUNCES PROMOTIONS AND NEW HIRES AS IT LOOKS TO THE FUTURE

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major investment in its future, Branford Castle Partners has announced two internal promotions and two new hires as it positions itself for future growth. 

The firm has promoted Ceon Francis to Managing Director and Marilyn Yang to Principal.  Ben Sebel, a Senior Advisor of the firm, has increased and extended his time commitment to Branford as it looks forward to completing its Fund II investing and raising new capital for its anticipated Fund III.   

Mr. Francis has been with Branford since 2018.  He has been responsible for successful investments in various Branford portfolio companies. Prior to joining Branford, Mr. Francis had held positions in management consulting and marketing analysis.  In 2020, he was recognized as a Rising Star Dealmaker by the Global M&A Network and was also selected as one of the winners of the M&A Advisor's 11th Annual Emerging Leaders Awards.  Mr. Francis is a graduate of Wesleyan University and holds an MBA from France's ESSEC Business School.

Ms. Yang has been with Branford since 2020 and in the private equity industry since 2018.  She has been heavily involved with various platform and bolt-on acquisitions and has been instrumental in a variety of aspects with the Branford portfolio.  She started her professional career in investment banking and is a Magna cum Laude graduate of the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

In addition, Branford has hired two new associates to extend its team with the prospect of a third as its business grows.

"Branford Castle Partners is a pre-eminent private equity firm focused on the lower middle market," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of the firm. "Our Fund I and Fund II returns have solidified us as a top-tier investor.  Among the reasons for our success are our thoughtfully developed investment strategy that has been proven over three decades and our talented team.  Our senior leadership has been in place for more than 20 years, and with these promotions and new hires, we are now positioned to reach our projected milestones in the coming years." 

The firm has offices in Boca Raton, FL and New York, NY.

