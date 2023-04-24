Branford Muscles Up! Acquires Life Sciences Bolt-on

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Branford Castle Partners, a leading North American focused private equity firm, announced that its portfolio company, Lafayette Instrument, LLC (Lafayette), has acquired Aurora Scientific, Inc. a leading Canada-based manufacturer of instrumentation and software, used in life sciences research related to Muscle Physiology and Neuroscience.

Lafayette (https://lafayetteneuroscience.com/) is a global leader in the development and manufacturing of scientific instrumentation equipment for the neuroscience, polygraph and human evaluation markets. Aurora is the market leader in providing instrumentation equipment related to Skeletal Muscle Physiology research which is utilized by leading universities and research institutions globally.

"This partnership brings together two leading instrumentation companies within the life science community and presents an opportunity to strengthen our relationships with top research institutions and broaden our product offering," said Benjamin Mangrich, CEO of Lafayette Instrument.

"This acquisition provides Lafayette with the opportunity to increase its product offering to existing and overlapping customers while also extending its product line offering into Muscle Physiology," said Ceon Francis, Principal of Branford Castle. "We are excited to work with the Lafayette management team to continue to support the future growth of the company."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Stikeman Elliott LLP provides legal advisory services for the transaction.

About Lafayette Instrument

Lafayette Instrument Company has over 70 years of experience engineering data acquisition and measurement instrumentation for disciplines such as research and education, medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, security, and law enforcement. Lafayette is positioned at the forefront of neuroscientific discovery, human evaluation, and credibility assessment.

Established in 1947 as a manufacturer of physiological recording and psychological testing instruments, Lafayette acquired Campden Instruments in 1998 to complement its existing neuroscience product line and, in 2016, founded PEAK Credibility Assessment Training Center to teach practitioners scientifically validated credibility assessment techniques.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford is a private market investor, with offices in Florida and New York, that has a 35-year history of helping to grow businesses. The firm typically makes control investments in companies with up to $15 million of EBITDA and a leadership position in a niche industry. Branford is particularly keen on the strong relationships it builds with its portfolio company managers. Branford has specific expertise in industrials/specialty manufacturing, consumer products and services, commercial distribution, business services and logistics.

