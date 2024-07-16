Brant Southwell Joins Avulux As Chief Commercial Officer

MIAMI, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Avulux, the innovator behind the only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks, today announced that Brant Southwell has joined the company as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Mr. Southwell will be responsible for leading Avulux's business-to-business commercial strategy including sales, account management, strategic partnerships, distribution, professional development, and marketing integration.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be part of the team bringing a first-of-its-kind, clinically proven migraine and light sensitivity lens to the market in a big way," said Mr. Southwell. "Avulux is having a truly transformational impact on the standard of care in optometry, bringing the medical model to life in eyecare practices and empowering people who experience migraine to get back to the activities they love. It's an exciting time to be in the optical industry and I'm so pleased to be able to help eyecare professionals broaden the impact they can have on the overall health and wellness of their patients."

Mr. Southwell joins Avulux after approximately 15 years in sales and marketing leadership roles in the eyecare industry, including a decade at EssilorLuxottica where he launched and managed multiple products and product lines, managed strategic partnerships, and led key growth initiatives.

"We are delighted to welcome Brant Southwell to Avulux," said Dr. Charles Posternack, Chief Executive Officer, Avulux. "His expertise in developing and leading our comprehensive commercial strategy, leveraging relationships with eyecare providers, key opinion leaders, alliances and associations, lab partners, trade associations, and clinical experts, will be invaluable in helping to ensure that everyone experiencing migraine and light sensitivity has access to Avulux technology through their local eyecare professional."

About Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lenses

Avulux is the world's only clinically proven lens that blocks the harmful light wavelengths linked to migraine attacks. Up to 90 percent of people with migraine experience light sensitivity during a migraine attack. The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is patented technology, blocking up to 97 percent of harmful blue, amber and red light while letting in over 70 percent of soothing green light.

The Avulux Migraine & Light Sensitivity Lens is available through eyecare providers and optical retailers in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.K. Learn more at ecp.avulux.com.

