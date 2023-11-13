Brasada Capital Management and GCI Investors Announce Merger

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brasada Capital Management, LP (Brasada) and Globescan Capital, Inc. (GCI) jointly announce the combination of their companies. The resulting entity will operate as Brasada Capital Management, having www.brasadacapital.com as its digital domain.

The merger brings together two Houston-based investment management firms which have remarkably similar investment philosophies. Both teams have always employed their own investors to build customized portfolios for their clients using concentrated, well-researched investments, and with an eye toward keeping turnover and the impact of taxes low.

"We are impressed with GCI's team, and their long track record of delivering results for their clients speaks for itself. Our own approach is unique and once we began to work with each other on this initiative, we were surprised how a firm with so much in common existed in our own hometown," said Mark McMeans, Brasada's CEO.

Pas Sadhukhan, GCI's Founder remarked, "We started our firm twenty-seven years ago, so we set the bar very high in making this decision. Our team is pleased to be merging with another group of like-minded investment professionals who will bring continuity of our approach and more resources for our clients.

Brasada, founded in 2008, stands as a privately-owned investment management firm with its base in Houston, Texas. In parallel, GCI is an independent investment advisory firm, has been diligently managing investment portfolios for individuals, families, small corporations, trusts, and retirement plans since its establishment in 1996.

This combination unites two investment management firms that place paramount importance on a "client-first" approach as registered investment advisors, and who are primed to deliver enhanced value and opportunities to the families it serves.

Contact:

Clay Hatfield

713-630-8397

[email protected]

This press release does not constitute an advertisement, solicitation, or an offer to buy any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. No representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on any rankings, valuations, forecasts, targets, estimates, opinions, or projections contained in this release.

SOURCE Brasada Capital Management