Braskem & the Philadelphia Eagles Partnership Honored with the 2021 Faces of Philanthropy Award by the Philadelphia Business Journal

Braskem and the Eagles entered into a nine-year, dual purpose, sustainability and youth Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education focused partnership back in September 2018. The partnership was built upon the foundation of both organizations long-standing shared commitments to environmental sustainability and community development programs as well as Braskem's company-wide focus on fostering circular economy initiatives.

Mark Nikolich, CEO of Braskem America commented, "On behalf of the entire Braskem team, we are truly honored to have received this recognition from the Philadelphia Business Journal. As part of our dedication to the betterment of our hometown of Philadelphia, we're delighted that our joint efforts with the Eagles have brought tangible, positive change to the Greater Philadelphia area and benefited thousands of students with the STEM and environmental awareness components."

A Closer Look: Braskem America & The Philadelphia Eagles

As partners in sustainability, Braskem and the Philadelphia Eagles have worked closely on developing and fostering eco-friendly solutions for communities throughout the Greater Philadelphia area. The partnership includes a closed-loop recycling program for bottle caps and other plastic products and an online education platform for 30 Philadelphia-area county schools to teach students about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math career opportunities to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.

Unique to the partnership is the utilization of recycled bottle caps that Braskem has collected at Lincoln Financial Field and the NovaCare Complex, the team's practice facility. Ten to 12 tons of stadium plastic are collected and recycled every year thanks to the partnership. In addition to becoming "partners in recycling," the Eagles and Braskem created an online education platform to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders. So far, more than 5,000 students across 30 Philadelphia-area schools have participated in the partnership's STEM educational programs and circular economy awareness initiatives.

With the help of socially-conscious partners like Braskem, the Eagles are reducing their environmental footprint in a financially responsible manner. As part of this forward-thinking approach to serve as proud environmental stewards in Philadelphia and beyond, the team's award-winning Go Green program has contributed to the Eagles running a zero-waste operation fueled by 100% clean energy. In recent years, as a result of the Eagles' commitment to sustainability, they have earned LEED Gold status by the U.S. Green Building Council, an ISO 20121 international certification, and a GBAC (Global Biorisk Advisory Council) STAR accreditation, which recognizes an organization for implementing stringent protocols in cleaning, disinfection, and infectious disease prevention.

The Philadelphia Business Journal recognized 31 such partnerships as part of its 2021 Faces of Philanthropy. The honorees were selected from nearly 60 nominations. These for-profit companies and nonprofit organizations are teaming up on initiatives around the arts, education, health care, real estate, technology, and more to create positive impacts throughout the region.

In a statement on the awards program, The Philadelphia Business Journal commented, "In a year that tested everything – from supply chains to health care innovation to remote work – one thing stood firm: partnerships. Home to a long-thriving philanthropic community, organizations throughout Greater Philadelphia partnered in creative ways to ensure the communities they serve could persevere. Through new and existing ventures, there was a groundswell of support for large-scale and grassroots efforts alike."

About Braskem

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

