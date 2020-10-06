Braskem America Becomes an Operation Clean Sweep® blue Member

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6;NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, today announces it has become an Operation Clean Sweep® (OCS) blue member.

Operation Clean Sweep® is a joint stewardship program administered by the American Chemistry Council's (ACC) Plastics Division and the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS). In 2018, Braskem committed to adopting best practices around pellet, flake, and powder control at all of its industrial sites, including becoming OCS blue members by end of 2020. This is a significant and meaningful recognition for Braskem since OCS blue membership is the highest level of participation in the Operation Clean Sweep® program and includes a group of distinguished companies globally that are committed to enhanced actions around pellet, flake, and powder control, reporting, training, and engaging externally on OCS best practices with partners throughout the value chain.

Geoffrey Inch, Braskem's North America Sustainability Director, states, "Braskem is strengthening its practices and implementing best-in-class materials handling solutions at each of our manufacturing sites, as well as our Innovation & Technology Center. We are building on our culture of continuous improvement as we work toward our objective of zero pellet, flake, and powder loss across our operations. Environmental stewardship is a core part of Braskem's sustainable development strategy, and Braskem is motivated to do our part to prevent leakage within the supply chain and help ensure plastic is contained, reused or disposed of properly."

To learn more about Operation Clean Sweep® blue visit https://www.opcleansweep.org/pledge/ocs-blue/.

As the North American leader in polypropylene, Braskem is strongly committed to move towards a Circular Economy, where nothing is wasted and everything is transformed. Earlier this year, Braskem became a founding member and funding partner of the Polypropylene Recycling Coalition, an initiative of The Recycling Partnership with a focus on increasing U.S. curbside recycling access for polypropylene (PP) and ensuring PP is widely recovered and reused in end-markets such as food and beverage packaging, consumer products and automotive. Braskem is also a founding member of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. For additional information about Braskem's circular economy position please visit online at www.braskem.com/circulareconomy.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

