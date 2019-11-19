Braskem and Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) Announce Partnership for the Development of Advanced Polyolefins for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

PHILADELPHIA and TEMPLE, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6;NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the largest polyolefins producer in the Americas and leading producer of biopolymers in the world, and Advanced Laser Materials (ALM), an EOS Company, and leader in materials development for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing (AM), today announced their joint partnership for the development of advanced polyolefins for AM.

With initial collaboration between Braskem and ALM beginning in 2018, the partnership focuses on the development of innovative polyolefin-based powders for Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) powder-bed 3D printing. Braskem and ALM expect to introduce their first product collaboration in the first half of 2020 -- a new polypropylene (PP) powder for SLS. Development research activities have proven the new PP powder will bring enhanced benefits to the SLS AM process including lightweighting, moisture resistance, durable living hinge capabilities, improved recyclability, enhanced processing stability as well as the elongation at break and flexibility that will match injection molding PP grades.

"More and more we see the future success of AM being defined not by single products like printers or materials, but in understanding how to marry printers, processes, materials, and design with customer applications – providing an end-to-end solution," said Donnie Vanelli, President of ALM. "This approach requires developing broad partnerships, especially between printer OEMs and chemical companies. That is precisely what we have achieved in developing our relationship with Braskem, with their deep basic knowledge of polyolefins and their large portfolio of materials. We believe the result will not just be one material product, but a whole family of solutions being launched."

Fabio Lamon, Braskem Additive Manufacturing Technology Leader commented, "We are extremely proud to announce our partnership with ALM for the development of innovative polyolefins-based powders to support the growing opportunity we see for the additive manufacturing markets worldwide. Building on our positon as a global leader in polyolefins production, and our growing portfolio of bio-based polymers, we were excited to align efforts with ALM to bring our customers new solutions to help fuel their advanced manufacturing strategies as well as support innovative new product development roadmaps."

The upcoming introduction of this first generation polypropylene powder builds upon joint research and development over the past year. It also represents the first product deployment between Braskem and ALM as they aim to expand the range of offerings available for laser powder bed fusion over time to include additional polyolefins as well as bio-based marterial offerings. Polypropylene features high toughness and excellent chemical resistance at good cost.

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) is an additive manufacturing process that utilizes laser and thermal energy to sinter polymer powder to produce three-dimensional, solid geometries. SLS technologies are utilized in industrial applications for a broad array of manufacturing segments such as automotive, aerospace, packaging and more.

For those attending Formnext, the leading global exhibition and conference on additive manufacturing and the next generation of intelligent industrial production, being held in Frankfurt, Germany from November 19th to 22nd, 2019, please visit the EOS team at Booth #D31 in Hall 11.1. ALM will be available to discuss the new Braskem partnership.

ABOUT ALM

Advanced Laser Materials (ALM) specializes in material research, development and consultation for industrial 3D printing and additive manufacturing. Founded in 2004, ALM remains focused on providing customers with application-specific, quality-tested materials and engineering support to meet the most complex product specifications and production requirements. ALM offers the largest selection of laser sintering solutions with onsite capabilities to produce standard and specialized materials in varying quantities. Based in Temple, Texas, ALM is a wholly owned subsidiary of EOS Group. For more information, visit www.alm-llc.com.

ABOUT EOS

EOS is the world's leading technology supplier in the field of industrial 3D printing of metals and polymers. Formed in 1989, the independent company is pioneer and innovator for comprehensive solutions in additive manufacturing. Its product portfolio of EOS systems, materials, and process parameters gives customers crucial competitive advantages in terms of product quality and the long-term economic sustainability of their manufacturing processes. Furthermore, EOS customers benefit from deep technical expertise in global service, applications engineering and consultancy. For more information, visit www.eos.info/en.

ABOUT BRASKEM

Every day, Braskem's 8,000 team members work to improve people's lives through sustainable solutions in chemistry and plastics and engage with partners throughout the value chain to advance the circular economy. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, United States, Mexico and Germany, net revenue of R$58 billion (US$15.8 billion) and exports to around 100 countries, Braskem produces annually over 20 million tons of plastic resins and chemical products. For more information, visit www.braskem.com.

