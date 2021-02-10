Braskem Announces E-commerce Launch of Polypropylene Filament Spools for 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Braskem's polypropylene 3D printing filament is ideal for additive manufacturing based on its recyclability, impact strength, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability that has durable living hinge capabilities as well as a lower density than other plastics. These properties make polypropylene an attractive material for a wide range of 3D printing applications. As part of Braskem's ongoing commitment to innovation and bringing new solutions to the additive manufacturing sector, the company invested in a new dedicated additive manufacturing lab in 2020 as part of the expansion of its Innovation & Technology (I&T) Center located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania .

"The launch of online sales of our polypropylene filament spools for industrial and consumer clients is another major step forward for Braskem's 3D printing product offering. We are excited for our filaments to now be available for the general public or anyone interested in 3D printing and additive manufacturing capabilities. Our polypropylene has exceptional properties over other materials, and we believe will help further strengthen the great potential we see for the global additive manufacturing market," commented Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Commercial Director of Additive Manufacturing.

Braskem filaments are designed with the end user in mind, making them a great choice for rapid prototyping, custom product design, lightweighting, optimizing geometries, and designing spare parts. Braskem filaments are available in both 1.75 mm and 2.85 mm diameters to fit a wide range of printer applications.

For more information about Braskem's additive manufacturing portfolio including filament and powders for fused filament fabrication (FFF), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), and high-speed pellet extrusion, please visit https://www.braskem.com/usa/3d-printing.

