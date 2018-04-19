Braskem begins operation in Boston to strengthen its Renewable Chemicals strategy

Gustavo Sergi, Braskem Renewable Chemicals Business Director, stated, "Renewable chemistry will lead the next wave of development in chemicals and polymers. Our announcement today reinforces Braskem's position at the forefront of this movement. As we look forward, by developing and leading the next wave of renewable chemicals and polymers, we are bringing our customers new and innovative choices."

"The operation in Boston will complement the metabolic engineering capabilities that we have in our Renewable Chemistry Research Center in Campinas (Brazil) as well as our material science competencies present in our R&D centers in Triunfo (Brazil) and Pittsburgh (USA). In addition, this location positions Braskem in a strategic ecosystem that will enable us to leverage key partnerships for research and market development," explains Mateus Schreiner Garcez Lopes, Braskem Head of Innovation in Renewable Technologies.

To lead the R&D initiatives in Boston the company has appointed Dr. Daniel P. MacEachran as new Head of Metabolic Engineering. Dr. MacEachran joins Braskem from Greenlight Biosciences, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company focused on the sustainable production of chemicals, having most recently served as Director of Applications Research & Development. He also served as a Visiting Scientist and Post-Doctoral Researcher to the Department of Biology at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Polyethylene is conventionally produced from fossil raw materials such as oil or natural gas and is found in many everyday products: food packaging, cosmetics, beverages, bags, among others. Green plastic, also known as I'm green™ Polyethylene, is a plastic made from a renewable and sustainably sourced raw material: ethanol from Brazilian sugarcane. Green also means that Braskem's I'm green™ PE plastic absorbs CO 2 from the air and is recyclable. This means that your cup of yogurt, bottle of shampoo or bread packaging made from Green Plastic helps remove CO 2 from the atmosphere, reducing the impact of global warming. The I'm green™ Polyethylene exhibits the same characteristics as the traditional petrochemical-based polyethylene, in application, performance, and especially in the existing recycling collection chain. For more information about Braskem's I'm green™ PE bio-based resin please visit: www.braskem.com/greenplastic

Braskem's Bluevision is a platform that shows the capacity of the human being to actively and positively influence the course of the planet through their actions and everyday lives. For more information about Bluevision please visit: www.bluevisionbraskem.com

With a human-oriented global vision of the future, Braskem strives every day to improve people's lives by creating sustainable solutions with chemicals and plastics. Braskem is the largest producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and the leading producer of biopolymers in the world, creating more environmental-friendly, intelligent and sustainable solutions through chemicals and plastics. Braskem exports to clients in approximately 100 countries and operates 41 industrial units, which are located in Brazil, United States, Germany and Mexico, the latter in partnership with the Mexican company Idesa. For more information, visit www.braskem.com .

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh. For more information, visit www.braskem.com /usa .

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) regarding future events. These statements reflect Braskem's current beliefs and expectations with respect to Braskem's business, the economy and other future conditions and are based on assumptions, subject to risk and uncertainties, and are subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth in the market segments in which Braskem competes and in which Braskem products are sold, (ii) inability to anticipate future market trends and the future needs of Braskem's customers, (iii) the impact of natural disasters on Braskem's suppliers and (iv) other factors detailed in documents Braskem files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

