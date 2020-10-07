Braskem e-NABLE Chapter Launched for the Philanthropic Creation of 3D Printed Prosthetic Devices

Based on Braskem's standing as the leading producer of polypropylene in North America, the Braskem team is uniquely positioned to utilize its extensive experience in additive manufacturing and state-of-the-art 3D printing technology utilizing polypropylene to support the e-NABLE community. Braskem is providing its manufacturing capabilities, materials and expertise involved in the production of e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hands at no cost to deserving recipients in Pennsylvania and around the world.

Jason Vagnozzi, Braskem Additive Manufacturing Leader, North America, commented, "On behalf of the entire Braskem team, we are incredibly honored to be partnering with e-NABLE around launching the new Braskem e-NABLE chapter with our world class innovation and technology team in Pittsburgh. The visionary founders at e-NABLE have created a global network of digital humanitarians that are leveraging the latest in material science and technologies to tackle some of the most pressing medical needs for prosthetic devices, particularly in underserved communities that often lack adequate resources and access to proper medical care. The Braskem team can now bring its polymer science expertise in polypropylene, the primary input to the 3D printed PP Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand, to the benefit of well deserving children and adults in Pennsylvania or anywhere around the globe. We couldn't be more excited to kick-off our new e-NABLE Chapter and to start helping change lives for the better."

Bob Rieger, e-NABLE Chapter Coordinator, stated, "We are excited that Braskem has joined the global e-NABLE community as an official chapter! Indeed, Braskem's expertise in materials (specifically polypropylene) and 3D printing will bring benefit to the entire community of some 8,000 volunteers and 177 chapters in 51 countries. We look forward to learning more about these materials, and having our volunteers use and maximize their application in helping underserved people and communities with upper body 3D printed prostheses."

Polypropylene is the optimal material for 3D printing of the e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand because polypropylene is lightweight making the prosthetics easy to hold all day, chemically resistant to household cleaners and chemicals, as well as extremely durable, allowing the device to withstand heavy day-to-day wear and tear. Other 3D printing filament materials are heavier, can dissolve when in contact with certain chemicals like acetone/nail polish remover, as well as have a tendency to crack or break easily, especially in cold weather. Braskem's polypropylene 3D printing material is also well suited for the prosthetic fitting process, as it can be heated and custom formed for each individual prosthetic device user, allowing for the most comfortable fit possible.

Braskem selected to be certified to produce the e-NABLE Phoenix V3 prosthetic hand as it is one of the most commonly produced e-NABLE prosthetic devices. Looking forward, Braskem will seek to gain additional certifications to produce other 3D printed polypropylene based prosthetic models to expand the range of people who can be supported through the Braskem e-NABLE Chapter.

e-NABLE is an online global community of "Digital Humanitarian" volunteers from all over the world who are using their 3D printers to make free and low-cost prosthetic upper limb devices for children and adults in need. The open-source designs created by e-NABLE volunteers help those who were born missing their fingers and hands or who have lost them due to war, natural disaster, illness or accidents. There are approximately 20,000 e-NABLE volunteers in over 100 countries who have delivered free prosthetic hands and arms to an estimated 8,000 recipients through collaboration and open-source design to help those in underserved communities who have little to no access to medical care. Our volunteers are working hard to "Give the World a Helping Hand" and would love to have you join us! To learn more about e-NABLE, please visit us online at www.enablingthefuture.org.

With a global vision of the future oriented towards people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company's almost 8,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improve people's lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare and hygiene, among others. With 41 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico and Germany, and net revenue of R$52.3 billion (US$13.2 billion), Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 100 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with six production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Boston focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.

