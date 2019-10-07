BRASKEM files its 2017 Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BRASKEM S.A. (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5 and BRKM6; OTC: BRKMY; LATIBEX: XBRK) ("Company") informs its shareholders and the market that its annual report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 ("2017 Form 20-F") was filed today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The document is already available for consultation on Braskem's Investor Relations website: www.braskem.com.br/ri.

Shareholders of the Company may receive a hard copy of Braskem's audited financial statements included in the 2017 20-F, free of charge, upon request.

Braskem clarifies that it will continue to dedicate all efforts to file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 with the SEC as soon as possible.

For more information, please contact Braskem's Investor Relations Department by calling +55 (11) 3576-9531 or by sending an e-mail to braskem-ri@braskem.com.br.

